Ted Anderson
Grand Rapids Herald-Review
CLOQUET — It was quite the day for a young Grand Rapids pitcher who wasn’t even expecting to be on the mound in late July.
The Grand Rapids 14U traveling baseball team was playing in the Northland Baseball Classic at Cloquet and head coach Pete Wohlers reports that the local team was playing in the Toilet Bowl of the tournament.
“We were playing Two Harbors for the Toilet Bowl – the ninth place game out of 10 teams,” said Wohlers. “I told the kids due to seeding that we were playing for the championship and most believed me. Even though we were playing a team that went 0-4 this feat is pretty cool.”
Wohlers said the starting pitcher for Grand Rapids hurt is arm pitching to the first batter, who walked. The youngster had to be moved from the mound and the coach said he brought in Erik Aunan to replace him. What Aunan did from there is nothing short of remarkable.
“Erik (Aunan) proceeded to strike out the two, three and four batters on nine pitches. Next inning he struck out the side as well. He recorded 15 total strikeouts with only three walks and one error to record a no-hitter.
“We won the game 5-0. In all of my years coaching I don’t think I have witnessed a no hitter.”
