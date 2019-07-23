GRAND RAPIDS — It was a sea of boys and girls of all ages who turned out Monday and Tuesday for the youth football clinic that was sponsored by the Minnesota Vikings.
Members of the Vikings’ staff were on hand to teach the youngsters ages 6 to 15 that football can be a fun game. Participants in the camp learned some of the fundamentals of football and ran through drills for hands-on experience. Jeff Robinson, who was the facilitator of the camp for the Vikings, said things went well in Grand Rapids. Robinson said more than 180 youngsters were on hand on Monday and about the same number were on hand on Tuesday at the middle school football field.
“It looks like all the kids are having fun and really the premise is to get everybody involved, boys and girls,” said Robinson. “We want people to get, No. 1, thinking about football, but more important as football approaches for all levels of kids, you want everybody to be involved. So many girls need to see other girls participating so that they will get involved.
“Then the younger kids that are male will see that there are girls involved. So, the more you can combine the kids into one camp, I think it is better for everyone overall.
“Plus, we are out here getting ready for the Vikings’ camp. So it just generates a lot of positive energy at this time of year.”
The clinic was one of six that will be conducted around the region by the Vikings in 2019. However, that number will rise to 15 camps in 2020, and then 30 camps in 2021.
“The biggest thing about it all is, No. 1, is that we can get to all the different parts of the state and show that we really appreciate all the fans throughout the state of Minnesota,” said Robinson. “That’s the first premise, and then the second premise is that once you get here, you make sure that everybody involved can feel that we want to be part of their community.
“Really, we think of it as a win/win and when you immerse yourself into the communities throughout the state, then that way the people in those areas will know that it’s not just about having to go to the Twin Cities to be part of the Vikings experience but also the Vikings are coming to where we are to have that experience.”
Robinson said some things are tweaked during clinics based on the age of the kids and the time frame available. He said in the first day of the camp the idea was to get the youngsters involved and getting a feel of things.
“The second day they immerse themselves a little bit more, and we basically make sure they have fun and have a great experience while they are here,” said Robinson. “We thank everybody in this area for having us here. Everybody has been tremendous as far as the experience that we have had and hopefully we can come back in the future and enjoy this great area once again.”
