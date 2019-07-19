Ted Anderson
Grand Rapids Herald-Review
GRAND RAPIDS — Youngsters who are interested in playing football have a chance to learn the game thanks to the Minnesota VIkings.
The Vikings will be putting on a youth clinic on Monday and Tuesday, July 22 and 23, at the Grand Rapids high school football field. On Monday, the clinic will be conducted from 1 to 3 p.m. and on Tuesday it will run from 9 to 11 a.m.
A Vikings alumni instructor and staff from the VIkings’ youth football department will be leading the clinic.
Jeff Robinson, who is coordinating the event, said the clinic is for youngsters 6 to 15 years old. He said registration has been completed but if any youngsters would like to attend the camp, they can show up at the beginning of both days.
“The goal is, No. 1, to let the people know in an area that the Vikings think about them, that we care about them,” said Robinson. “We know there are a lot of Vikings fans in that area so we want to make sure that they feel the love from the team.
“No. 2, we want to help grow the game in that area from the lowest levels to the highest levels. So, we want to be a part of all that.”
Robinson said kids who attend the camp are put through different stations at the clinics, and at each of the different stations they will work on a different skill set.
“There will be a quarterback station, a linemen station, a receivers station, a tackling station, a defensive back station, and basically what we do is we try to stress all the different aspects of the game so that the kids get at least a basic understanding of what goes on,” Robinson said. “Of course, the older kids will get a little bit more because most of them have done it before. We try to tailor to all the different levels knowing that the 6-year-olds aren’t going to be able to do the same things as the 15-year-olds can do. So you try to tailor to them not just individually but by the age groups.
“Hopefully after those two days a lot of what they learned will stick and they can apply it to not only football but other sports. There is a carry-over effect.”
Robinson said the clinics are a concept that was in smaller forms in past years. He said the Vikings are expanding it with a six-city stop this year, with 15 stops in towns and cities next year and then 30 the following year.
“It is part of the plan to get positive thoughts about the game overall, not just at the professional level, and get kids out playing and getting them thinking about football at this time of year,” Robinson explained. “It’s a win/win the way I see it as far as just getting kids to be healthy, to participate in athletics and learn about the game, and also to become Vikings fans.”
Robinson said that despite recent developments, participants in the clinics are shown during the drills that football is a safe game if played right.
“We want to show them that if you do things the right way, then they can have a lot of success and be healthy and safe,” Robinson said. “Hopefully then can take the disciplines that they learn and use them throughout their career.”
