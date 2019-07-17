The Grand Rapids 12U fastpitch softball team – a member of the Thunder Fastpitch program in Grand Rapids – put things together this past weekend to capture the championship of the USSSA 12U Open Class Northern State Tournament which was conducted at Cloquet.
Members of the team include players Emma Moran, Addie Linder, Alex Klous, Shaley Pearson, Casey Cleveland, Maggie MacLean, Mira Rajala, Kate Clairmont, Kaija Neary and Adrienne Venditto, and coaches Dan Potter and Heidi Clairmont.
Potter said there was one Class A team and the rest of the field consisted of Class B teams, including Grand Rapids, and some Class C teams.
“For the northern half of the state, this is a really nice win for the girls,” said coach Potter. “A lot of teams out of the Duluth area played in this tournament, and for us it was pretty important. Last year we won only one game so it is a big step up from where we were and that’s where we hope to keep going, to get stronger, try to rebuild our winning attitude and try to win more games and tournaments.”
Grand Rapids won its first game during pool play on Saturday as it defeated Hermantown Pink 12-0. Addision Linder was the winning pitcher as Rapids won by the 12-run rule in three innings. Linder also cracked a home run.
In its second game, the 12U team met a tough Bemidji team and the game ended in a 3-3 tie. The game went six innings with Alexandra Klous pitching well for Rapids. Potter said it was his team’s second game and Bemidji’s first and that may have played a factor.
“In the second game against Bemidji, that was a tough game,” Potter said. “Their team was pretty much our equal with good pitching and good catching and we ended up in a 3-3 tie.”
In day No. 2, the 12U team played in the Gold Division in single-elimination format with it being seeded third. In its first game, it downed Twin Ports Rampage 3-2 with Klous getting the win on the mound. The game was called after five innings due to the time limit.
“This team was the lone Class A team and it has players from Duluth and Superior,” Potter explained. “I think the girls played well in this game.”
That win propelled Grand Rapids into the championship game where it faced Bemidji once again. This time everything came together for the local team as it won 11-2 with Linder taking the win. The game was called after five innings due to the time limit.
“By the end of the tournament we were still strong and by the time we met Bemidji for the championship they had weakened from the games and that made a big difference,” Potter said. “We played two pitchers and two catchers and we switched every game while a lot of teams just run the same pitcher all the way through.
“That plays a big part on how we can win. By the time we played Bemidji the last day they had played five games and had the same pitcher and catcher and they wore down. With us running the pitcher/catcher teams, they saw a completely different pitcher and catcher in the second game.”
Potter praised the help the team receives from parents of the athletes as they are extremely helpful and supportive.
“It is great fun for the kids and for me,” Potter said. “The kids have been good and we haven’t lost anybody. They come every week, they work hard and that is all you can ask out of your kids.”
The 12U team is now 18-1-1 for the season and has a game and a tournament remaining on its schedule.
