HIBBING — Ethan Eskeli was looking forward to his eighth-grade season of baseball, but due to the coronavirus, that was washed out, along with every-other sport.
Eskeli was hoping for another shot to get on the diamond, and he got that Wednesday and Thursday as his Hibbing Junior League team began their summer schedule, beating Greenway 11-2 Thursday at Al Nyberg Field.
On Wednesday, Jack Bautch hit a walk-off double as Hibbing beat Grand Rapids 2 15-14.
Eskeli pitched a complete game five-hitter, striking out nine and walking four.
“I was bummed about that because school ball is fun,” Eskeli said. “You get to hang out with the guys. I was bummed because it’s usually a blast. I missed the bus rides to the school games. That was fun.”
Eskeli thought they might get back on the field, but that didn’t materialize.
“I like baseball, so I was looking forward to getting back to it,” Eskeli said. “I was optimistic we’d be playing summer ball. I was on the fence as to whether or not that would happen, but I was looking forward to it.”
The first Junior League practice was two weeks ago, and Eskeli said it felt good to be back on the field.
“I was getting my arm all loose again, getting ready to play again,” Eskeli said.
Eskeli’s arm was stellar enough to shut down a pesky Greenway team.
How did it feel afterward?
“It was wearing down,” Eskeli said. “I was in shape, but I was getting tired near the end of it.”
Eskeli faced only four batters in the top of the first, then his team scored three in the bottom of the inning to give him the lead.
Cody Birmes singled, then Ethan Aune doubled him home. Logan Maxwell walked. Aune would score on a wild pitch, then Jack Bautch lined an RBI double to plate Maxwell.
“That was big seeing as we weren’t doing so hot last year,” Eskeli said. “Winning two games right away is good for us.”
Hibbing added one run in the second as Finn Eskeli walked, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Birmes.
Hibbing took a 6-0 lead with two runs in the fourth.
Drew Forer walked, and Ryder Petrie reached on a fielder’s choice. They both scored on wild pitches.
Greenway would score once in the fifth to make it a 6-1 game, but that didn’t seem to rattle Eskeli in the least.
“We were feeling good,” Eskeli said. “When we got it to 6-1, we thought the game was secured. We just tried to keep that lead.”
Greenway would add one run in the sixth to make it 6-2, but Hibbing scored five times in the sixth to take that 11-2 lead.
Maxwell stole home for one of the runs, one scored on a wild and one on error. Ian Larrabee had an RBI groundout, and Birmes hit a run-scoring single.
“It’s amazing to be back playing,” Eskeli said. “The feeling of baseball, overall, is amazing. Just playing the game is amazing.”
Birmes finished with two hits.
