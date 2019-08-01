Gary Giombetti
HIBBING — Last year, Ranger Chevrolet finished last during the regular season, then made an early exit in the playoffs.
This year, Ranger Chevrolet climbed the highest peak and won the Hibbing Youth Baseball title defeating American Bank 12-2 in five innings Thursday at Hanson-Lee Field.
According to co-coach Kevin Lamphere, this team was comprised of mostly nine- and 10-year-olds, so they used last year as a learning experience.
“You can’t really coach timid,” Lamphere said. “At this level, a 12-year-old is so dominant over a kid that’s just coming into the league. It’s so hard for them to adapt. Until you get so many at bats, that’s when you get comfortable at the plate.”
Finishing last gave Ranger Chevrolet the first pick in the draft, and with that pick they took Kaden Sweeney, who started the title game on the mound.
Sweeney would pitch a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.
“We ended up with the pitcher who was on the mound tonight, and what a gift,” Lamphere said. “From last place to first place… Our order is hard to beat. The other team is great, too.
“Their whole order is good batters.”
For American Bank, nothing went its way as it did in an 18-11 win in the first game of the series.
“On Tuesday, we started to hit the ball and play a little better,” co-coach Mike Egan said. “Today, we had a couple of calls that went the wrong way, and that deflated the kids. They’re
12-year-olds. They will get over it, and they will be back next year.
“Hopefully, they have a good coach that will get them through next year. They should do well.”
American Bank will have a new coach because Egan is stepping down after 30 years of service to Hibbing Youth Baseball.
“The biggest thing is working with the kids, and being able to see these kids grow as they went through the system,” Egan said. “The biggest thrill I get is to have them come up to you 10 or 20 years later, and say, ‘Hey, coach. How are you doing? I remember when we did this, and I remember when we did that.’”
Egan also worked with the Senior Little League, and he has fond memories of that, too.
“We were able to play in the World Series in Peru, Ill.,” Egan said.
Ranger Chevrolet started quickly, taking advantage of four American Bank errors in the
first inning to score three
runs. Jace Kampsula had the lone hit of the inning, but all three of those runs scored on miscues.
“That first three innings were huge, to keep them down to a couple of runs,” Lamphere said. “They got back into the game with an error and a hit. At 2-3, I was nervous as heck at that point.”
American Bank would score twice in the third, once on an error and the other run on an RBI base hit by Ethan Sundvall.
Egan thought things might turn around at that point, but it wasn’t meant to be.
“I thought we were back into it, but hats off to Mr. Sweeney,” Egan said. “He pitched a good game. He kept our guys off balance, and we weren’t able to hit the ball like we did on Tuesday.
“That’s the game of baseball. It comes down to pitching, we weren’t on today, and they were. The kids had a good experience. We were 8-4 during the season, and we had two wins in the playoffs. I have to give them credit. They just weren’t able to do it today.”
Ranger Chevrolet responded with three more in its half of the third as on RBI base hits by Kampsula and Sweeney. Dylan Elsner would single as well, and when his ball was misplayed for an error, Gavin Schweiberger, who walked to start the inning, scored all of the way from first base.
Sweeney did the rest, getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth, then stranding two more American Bank runners in the fifth.
Ranger Chevrolet would add three more runs in the fourth as Schweiberger knocked in one when he reached on an error, then Elsner hit an RBI triple. He scored when Kampsula reached on an error.
Ranger Chevrolet then put the game away with that three-run fifth inning to complete its worst-to-first season.
Alex Anderson hit a two-run double, then he scored on a wild pitch to end the game.
“I wasn’t comfortable until it was 9-2,” Lamphere said. “We had a few errors out there. Getting that last run was great. It reminded of 2017 baseball in the cities, almost. We have a good group coming up.
I’d like to see them get to a state tournament at the high-school level.”
