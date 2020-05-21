HIBBING — Due to the guidelines established by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and the closing of ISD’s 701 facilities on until June 30, Joel McDonald’s Basketball Camp will be rescheduled to a week later in the summer.

Not knowing if, how or when the guidelines change, McDonald has booked the weeks of July 27, and Aug. 3, as potential backup weeks for the camp.

For campers who have already sent in their registration forms and already have a conflict with either or both of those weeks, they can request a refund via email, text message or phone call.

If anyone has questions, contact McDonald at either joel.mcdonald@isd701.org. Or at 218-966-3054.

