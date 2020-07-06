HIBBING — Drew Forer had quite the game.
The Hibbing Junior League pitcher on the Village Reality team won his second game of the season as Hibbing beat Aurora 7-4 Monday at Al Nyberg Field.
Forer threw a complete-game nine-hitter, striking out seven to get the win.
He also picked up three hits and five RBI at the plate as Hibbing won its third game of the season.
“We were fielding better, and we hit the ball well,” Forer said. “I threw more strikes, and I had better pitches. My other two outings weren’t too bad. I gave up more hits and more walks.
“Today, I focused more on the batters than I did on the runners.”
It also helped that Forer’s teammates gave him a 5-0 lead with two runs in the second and three in the third.
In the second, Ethan Eskeli walked as did Jack Bautcher. Forer helped his own cause with a two-run single.
In the third, Kody Birmes singled and stole second. He would score on an error, then with two outs, Eskeli walked and Bautch singled. They both scored on a single by Forer, who had five RBI on the day.
“Getting that lead gave us a lot of confidence,” Forer said. “That got out sticks better.”
Aurora would get on the board in the fourth, but Hibbing got that run back in its half of the fourth as Logan Maxwell hit an RBI single.
Hibbing added its final tally in the fifth as Forer singled home Bautch, who led off the inning with a single.
Aurora made a charge in the last two innings, scoring twice in the sixth, then actually loading the bases in the seventh, but Forer only allowed one run during that rally to seal the deal.
“It feels good to have two wins,” Forer said.
Butch finished with two hits in the game.
