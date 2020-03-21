CHISHOLM — The Cassidy Koski team from Hibbing, sponsored by Chisholm Tire, captured the Competitive Division of the annual Serrano Memorial Junior Bonspiel last weekend at the Chisholm Curling Club.
It was an all local final as they defeated Jonah Giermann of Chisholm in a close match.
Also in the Competitive Division Hunter Carpenter of Hibbing won the Second Event over Bemidji’ s Alicia Quello. The Third Event was won by the Austin Harvey team from Curl Mesabi against Mason Nordberg of Duluth.
In the Beginner’s Division, the A.J. Montana rink from the Four Seasons Curling Club in Blaine captured the First Event over Sawyer Corcoran from Bemidji. The Second Event was won by Olive Holden of Duluth over Carol Chance’s Bemidji team. In the Third Event Joseph Sharland of Duluth defeated Hibbing’s Christopher Maki.
A record 37 teams from Chisholm, Hibbing, Curl Mesabi, Grand Rapids, Duluth, Detroit Lakes and Four Seasons participated in the three day event.
The bonspiel was started in 1963 by Bill Loushine, who is now 99 years old and still throws some curling rocks on occasion.
The bonspiel is now named in memory of Tom Serrano, a member of the first two championship teams in 1963 and 1964. He was killed in 1966, while in service in the military in Vietnam.
The event is supported by generous donations by Orthopaedic Associates, Press-Lloyd
American Legion Post 247 of Chisholm, Bill Loushine, the Chisholm Curling Club, the Hibbing Curling Club, Tony Wilson of the Ryan Financial Group, Oren Bottoms, the Chisholm Women’s Curlers, VFW Post 1720 of Grand Rapids and Architectural Resources.
Competitive Division:
First Event winners: Hibbing-Cassidy Koski, Rylie Forbord, Elijah Larson and Aiden Perkovich.
First Event runners-up: Chisholm-Jonah Giermann, Zach Quirk, Sofie Anderson and Jaelyn Jordan.
Second Event winners: Hibbing-Hunter Carpenter, Jace Janezich, Ben Molick and Daniel Schwartz.
Second Event runners-up: Bemidji-Alicia Quello, Halle Sander, Mia Hoffman and Natalle Harrison.
Third Event winners:
Curl Mesabi-Austin Harvey, Bryce Wainio, Hailee Melgeorge and Jay Isaacson.
Third Event runners-up: Duluth-Mason Nordberg, Isaac Lisi, Christopher Lopez and Mason Johnson.
Beginner’s Division:
First Event winners:
Four Seasons-Allory Johnson, Gianna Johnson, Lilli Olson and Luca Johnson.
First Event runners-up: Bemidji-Sawyer Corcoran, Gio Allosso, Vivi Allosso and Collin Schaefer.
Second Event winners: Duluth-Olive Holden, Karolyn Deiss, Samantha Kohlts and Zoe Lopez.
Second Event runners-up: Bemidji-Carol Chance, Nick Maki, Alyson Maki and Rylan Bodenheimer.
Third Event winners: Duluth-Joseph Sharland, Davin Britton, John Hoelig and Evaline Britton.
