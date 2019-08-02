Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — For the past two years, Hibbing Community College men’s basketball coach Paul Ciochetto has run a basketball camp in Chisholm.
This year, that Basketball Academy of the Iron Range Skills Camp is moving to Cardinal Gymnasium, beginning Tuesday and runs through Thursday, from 9 a.m. until noon.
The camp is open for anyone in kindergarten through the college ranks, and it will focus on proper shooting mechanics, ball-handling, rebounding and defensive footwork, among other things.
Ciochetto started the camp because of the dead time between seasons.
High School coaches can’t have any contact with their players at the end of July.
“It’s another opportunity for kids that want to get into the gym and work on their skills,” Ciochetto said. “We work on more individual skills, and have small games to reinforce those skills. I’ve done this in Chisholm, and this was a good opportunity to move it to the college.
“The kids can experience the difference of what a college gym is like, and get the feel for it.”
Ciochetto said the camp has been well attended.
“We have a pretty good group of kids, a lot of the same one, so I must be doing something right,” Ciochetto said.
The camp will cover the basic fundamentals of basketball.
“We stress the proper form for shooting, ball-handling and other things to make them better,” Ciochetto said. “We self diagnose why their shooting might be off. Coaches can’t see it all on the floor. It’s important to teach the kids how to coach themselves when something is going wrong.
“This gives them another voice that the coaches don’t have. If they hear it from somebody else, it might sink in a little more.”
Even though the camp begins at 9 a.m., Ciochetto said the gym will be open at 8 a.m.. He will be there to supervise.
“Working parents can drop off their kids, then get back to work,” Ciochetto said. “During that hour, they will be able to work on their shooting form and dribbling. We want to show them the proper form, and give them the basics of ball handling, passing and body control.
“They have to be able to control their body on the court. We give them those foundations, the base, to build on.”
Ciochetto has a number of drills to do that.
“We do a lot of fun games that they don’t know about,” Ciochetto said. “My favorite one is golf. They throw the ball the length of the court or as far as they want to, but they have to leave the floor to catch it and come down with a jump stop.
“We also have a contact golf game, where they’re close to someone and they can give them one push. They have to learn to not pick up their feet and be able to absorb contact. It’s a really good drill.”
Ciochetto said he has a lot of fun running the camp. He uses it for dual purposes.
“It gets me ready for our upcoming season,” he said. “The nice thing about this camp is there are no wins and losses. I see smiles on their faces. We also video them and at the end of the camp, we post it on our Facebook page.
“It’s a great way to show their parents what they’re learning. We have to take advantage of all of the technology we have today. They can go back and see how they did a drill.”
Ciochetto gets a lot of satisfaction when he teaches a group of individuals the game of basketball.
“That’s my favorite thing because that gets them thinking,” Ciochetto said. “For me, teaching the game of basketball has always been fun. Since I started it, I’ve had guys going on to play college basketball.
“It’s good to see that I had a small part in their development.”
Campers should bring a water bottle and a reversable jersey, or two shirts, one white and one black.
The cost at the camp is $50.
For further information, text, call or e-mail Ciochetto at 218-969-9542 or at paulciochetto@gmail.com
