HIBBING — Mountain Iron-Buhl and Mesabi East students found success on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Hibbing Grand Prix Archery Meet held at the Assumption School.
The results are as follows:
Fourth Grade
Female
1st- (214) Jali Uglem - Mt. Iron / Buhl
2nd- (207) Kalle Nelson- North Woods School
3rd- (193) Mazie Buffetta - Mt. Iron / Buhl
4th- (191) Kyah Barrett - Hill City School
Male
1st- (239) Cedar Holman - North Woods School
2nd- (232) Kash Suihkonen- Mt. Iron / Buhl
3rd- (227) Masen Chambers - Greenway Schools
4th- (217) Oren Solum - Ely
Fifth Grade
Female
1st- (260) Emma Sullivan - Mesabi East Schools
2nd- (257) Kylie Johnson - Mt. Iron / Buhl
3rd- (242) Zoey Wood - Mt. Iron / Buhl
4th- (240) Merilee Scofield - North Woods School
Male
1st- (260) Jaxton Kangas - Greenway Schools
2nd- (248) Ben Masheimer - Assumption Catholic School
3rd- (247) Sawyer Loney - Robert J Elkington Middle School
4th- (243) Mason Feldt - Mesabi East Schools
Middle School
Female
1st- (274) Katie Chung - Robert J. Elkington Middle School
2nd- (272) Johanna Knapper - Mesabi East Schools
3rd- (270) Brooklyn Harcey - Hill City School
4th- (268) Cadence Nelson - North Woods School
Male
1st- (281) Nathan Haley - Robert J. Elkington Middle School
2nd- (281) Shay Busch - Mt. Iron / Buhl
3rd- (280) Aiden Johnson - Mesabi East Schools
4th- (277) Andrew Porter - Robert J. Elkington Middle School
High School
Female
1st- (291) Trinity Finke - Greenway Schools
2nd- (291) Kyra Miller - Grand Rapids High School
3rd- (281) Lauren Barsness - Grand Rapids High School
4th- (279) Mckayla Cagle - Grand Rapids High School
Male
1st- (288) Thor Dunham - Hill City School
2nd- (288) Brody Soyring - Mt. Iron / Buhl
3rd- (287) Noah Cagle - Grand Rapids High School
4th- (284) Landon Malmquist - Grand Rapids High School
Team Placement
Elementary
1st- Mt. Iron / Buhl
2nd- Mesabi East Schools
3rd- Northwoods School
Middle School
1st- Mesabi East Schools
2nd- Hill City School
3rd- Robert J. Elkington Middle School Team #1
High School
1st- Grand Rapids High School #1
2nd- Mt.Iron / Buhl
3rd- Mesabi East Schools
The next meet is at Northwoods School in Cook on January 25.
