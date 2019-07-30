Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — American Bank was on the verge of elimination, taking on Ranger Chevrolet, a team still undefeated in the Hibbing Youth Baseball finals.
American Bank needed to win to stay alive in the tourney and force a second game, which was slated for Thursday.
It didn’t look good for American Bank as it fell behind 8-4 and 11-8 late in the game, but Co-Coach Mike Egan’s team battled from behind, then put together seven-run sixth inning en route to an 18-11 win Tuesday at Hanson-Lee Field.
That win forced a game two, which will begin at 5 p.m., Thursday.
“We were a little scared at first,” Egan said. “They went ahead at first, but we were able to score five runs in the fifth inning to tie it up. It’s a tribute to the kids not to quit.”
American Bank would get on the board in the first inning as Carson Brown tripled home a run, and he scored on an error.
Ranger Chevrolet countered with a four-run first inning Jace Kampsula hit a two-run triple, Dylan Vesel followed with an RBI triple and Kaden Sweeney reached on an error, driving home a run and it was 4-1.
“We scored the two to start out with, but give credit to the other team,” Egan said. “They scored four. It was going to go back-and-forth most of the night. Pitching is something you have to keep a close eye on.
“Thankfully, we were able to hang onto ours a little bit more. It worked out well.”
Neither team scored in the second, then American Bank scored once in the third as Ethan Sundvall ripped an RBI triple to make it 4-3.
Ranger Chevrolet would add to its lead in the third by scoring four times to make it 8-3.
Cullen Elsner and Devin Schweiberger had RBI groundouts, and two runs scored on wild pitches to give Ranger Chevrolet that five-run lead.
That’s when American Bank made its comeback.
In the fourth, Matt Phillips had an RBI walk, then Sundvall ripped a three-run triple to cut the deficit to one. Caleb Brown would knock an RBI double and the game was tied 8-8.
“You can’t take the enthusiasm out of a 12-year-old,” Egan said. “If you start swinging the bats and hitting the ball, positive things happen. That filters down to the rest of the players. It’s a good deal.”
American Bank gave it right back to Ranger Chevrolet in its half of the fourth.
Kampsula would triple, then score on a single by Blake Riccio. Sweeney would double and score on an error. Mason McDonald knocked in the third run with a single.
American Bank was determined to get back into the game and it started with a single my Carson Brown. Cole Swanson walked, as did Phillips to load the bases. Sundvall drew an RBI walk, and two runs scored on wild pitches to tie it 11-11.
Ranger Chevrolet sent four hitters to the plate in its half of the fifth, leaving two runners stranded.
That set the stage for that big seven-run rally in the top of the sixth for American Bank.
Jacob Petrich led off with a single, then Tate Swanson was hit-by-a-pitch. Carson Brown singled to drive in the go-ahead run.
Cole Swanson followed with a two-run double. Phillps singled and Sundvall walked, then with one out, Cade Sharp doubled home two runs. Caleb Brown hit an RBI double, and he scored when Petrich reached on an error.
“I never would have expected that,” Egan said. “It comes down to pitching, and our kids started to see the ball and hit the ball. With Little League, you’re going to have some bad throws and some errors, but we hit the ball well. That was a major factor in it.”
Carson Brown got the win on the mound for American Bank.
