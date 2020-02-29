Monday, Co-Rec Gold

Team W L

Rapids 40 8

Eoh 33 15

2 Big 2 Dig 17 28

Jasper 3 42

Monday, Co-Rec Silver

Team W L

Volleyholics 31 8

Valentini’s 31 8

L&M Radiator 23 16

IRCC Misfits 8 31

Chicks ‘N Sticks 3 33

Wednesday, Women’s Competitive

Team W L

Larson Construction 55 10

The Cherry Bombs 53 12

Bumper Crop 39 26

How I Set Your Mother 26 39

Sportsman’ 12 53

Palmer’s

0
0
0
0
0

