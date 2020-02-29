Monday, Co-Rec Gold
Team W L
Rapids 40 8
Eoh 33 15
2 Big 2 Dig 17 28
Jasper 3 42
Monday, Co-Rec Silver
Team W L
Volleyholics 31 8
Valentini’s 31 8
L&M Radiator 23 16
IRCC Misfits 8 31
Chicks ‘N Sticks 3 33
Wednesday, Women’s Competitive
Team W L
Larson Construction 55 10
The Cherry Bombs 53 12
Bumper Crop 39 26
How I Set Your Mother 26 39
Sportsman’ 12 53
Palmer’s
