HIBBING — In two games Grand Rapids, eight Hibbing VFW baseball pitchers walked 16 and hit six batters.
Needless to say, that didn’t help Post 1221’s chances of winning.
Post 13 made sure of that as the swept a doubleheader from Hibbing, winning game one 14-5, then taking game two 17-0 at Al Nyberg Field Monday.
Post 1221 was supposed to play East B and Grand Rapids was supposed to play East A, but both those teams canceled out, so they scheduled this game out of necessity.
Unfortunately for Hibbing, its pitchers had a little trouble finding the plate.
“We had too many free passes or extra bases,” Hibbing co-manager Chris Zubich said. “Our pitchers were a little erratic and had to struggle to throw strikes. We had for or five beans and a handful.
“A good-hitter team, if you give them free passes and extra bases, all of a sudden a hit or two scores a couple instead of just advancing a base. We need to play a little sharper, for sure.”
Grand Rapids was able to nick Hibbing starting pitcher Jude Sundquist for one run in the first and it started with a one-out walk.
Andrew Sundberg drew that base-on-balls, then a wild pitch sent him to second. Kyle Henke would single to left, which allowed Sundberg to score the first run of the game.
Post 1221 took advantage of a lead-off walk and a hit-by-pitch in the second to take a 2-1 lead.
Evan Radovich worked the walk, then Keegan Fink was hit-by-the-pitch. They moved up a base on a wild pitch. Luke Gietzen hit a ground ball to third that allowed Radovich to score, and it moved Fink to third.
Fink scored on a wild pitch to give Hibbing the lead.
Post 13 got a couple of gifts in the third, and they took advantage of them to take a 5-2 lead.
Dan Wohlers would single, then with one out, both Henke and Ben Morque were hit by pitches. A wild pitch brought home the tying run, then Henry Sterle singled home the go-ahead run.
A base-on-balls to Andy Linder loaded the bases. A wild pitch brought home the third run of the inning, and another wild pitch gave Grand Rapids it’s three-run lead.
Post 13 re-gifted Post 1221 some runs in the bottom of the third as Isaac Colbaugh, Jude Sundquist and Payton Forer all walked to start the inning off of Grand Rapids’ starting pitcher Dan Wohlers.
Radovich hit an RBI infield single off of relief pitcher Wyatt Holcomb. Gietzen would hit a sacrifice fly, for his second RBI game, and it was 5-4. Dane Mammenga reached on an error to tie it 5-5.
“Any time you can come back and tie the game… You always want to answer back when you give up a run,” Zubich said. “We put up a 2-spot in the second to take the lead, then we gave up a 4-spot, which obviously, is a dagger.
“We didn’t die. We didn’t roll over. We responded with three to tie. That was the good thing. After that, we went a little stagnant. We didn’t put any good swings on the ball. We got ourselves out by reaching in hitter’s counts, We needed something drive or leave it. We were chasing, so we didn’t help ourselves out in that department either.”
Post 13 would take advantage of three walks and two hit batsmen in the fifth to plate five runs and take the lead for good.
Henke led off the Grand Rapids fifth with a double. With one out, Sam Sterle was hit-by-a-pitch, and Henry Sterle walked to load the bases, ending Sundquists time on the mound.
Forer came on in relief and got Linder to pop out to second, but Rilea Eckenberg lined a single to right that got by the Post 1221 right fielder for a two-base error, scoring all three runs and making it 8-5.
A Hibbing error brought home the fourth run of the inning. A bases-loaded walk to Henke forced home a run, and Post 1221 found themselves trailing 10-5 heading into the bottom of the fifth.
Hibbing was one out away from getting out of that inning, so the Eckenberg at bat was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
“That’s baseball,” Zubich said. “You could be one pitch away, and we were. We had two outs and could have gotten out of there. Tip your hat. They hit the ball, hit some gaps. That’s baseball.
“It would have been nice to have a closer game heading into the bottom of the seventh, but that’s baseball.”
Post 13 extended their lead in the sixth as Wohlers walked with one. With two out, Henke singled for his third hit of the game. Morque would double home two runs. Sam Sterle and Henry Sterle singled home runs to make it 14-5.
Playoffs are fast approaching, so Hibbing must clean up the free passes, and, more importantly, play better defense.
“We have to take better angles, and have an idea of what we’re going to do with the ball,” Zubich said. “Some of it is concentration. Every pitch, you have to throw with a purpose. You can’t just throw it in that direction.
“We’ll have off days, so hopefully, we can respond and play better the next time out.”
Sundquist started, working 4.1 innings. He gave up five hits, walked four, struck out five and hit three. Forer tossed .2 innings, giving up one hit, walking two, striking out one and hitting a batter. Ashton Balaski tossed two innings, giving up five hits and walking one.
Dan Wohlers started for Post 13. He worked two innings, giving up one hit, walking five and striking out two. He hit one batter. Wyatt Holcomb got the win, working five innings. He gave up three hits, walking three and striking out three.
Colbaugh, Radovich, Keegan Fink and Balaski had the Hibbing hits.
Henke and Henry Sterle each had three hits. Linder had two.
Grand Rapids 17
Hibbing 0
HIBBING — Hibbing pitchers walked nine batters and hit three as Grand Rapids scored seven runs in the third inning, then added 10 in the fifth to complete the sweep.
Myle Gunderson had three hits and two RBI for Post 13. Ben Keske had two hit and an RBI.
Colbaugh had two hits for Post 1221, and Radovich had the other hit.
Dave Wohlers tossed five innings, allowing those three hits. He struck out three and walked one. He did hit a batter.
Josh Kivela started for Hibbing, working 2.1 innings. He gave up four hits, walked three and struck out two. Radovich tossed .2 innings, giving up three walks; Dane Mammenga worked 1.1 innings, giving up two hits and two walks; Maki gave up one hit and one walk; and Colbaugh finished up with .2 innings of one-hit ball.
GR 104 050 4 — 14 12 2
HV 023 000 0 — 5 4 3
Grand Rapids: Dan Wohlers, Wyatt Holcomb (W) (3rd) and Rilea Eckenberg; Hibbing: Jude Sundquist (L), Payton Forer (5th), Ashton Balaski (6th) and Evan Radovich; 2B — Kyle Henke, Ben Morque.
