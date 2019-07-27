HIBBING — At the beginning of the season, Hibbing VFW baseball managers Tim and Chris Zubich were both concerned about the youth on their team.
Not a lot of older kids came out for the team, so the Zubich brothers had to dig deep into the Junior League for some of their players to fill out a roster.
Post 1221 did have some capable veterans returning for another season, but some of them were young, too.
Now that they’ve had a summer of seasoning, Hibbing will find out about how much they grew as a team when the Eighth District VFW Baseball Tournament begins today in Proctor.
Post 1221, which is the No. 2 seed from the North, will take on Proctor beginning at 11 a.m.
How ready is this young team for the postseason?
“We’re as ready as we can be,” Tim Zubich said. “In the last few games we played, we didn’t necessarily play our best baseball, but hopefully, that’s coming. You never know what team is going to show up at this time of the year.
“Anytime you have a young group of guys getting their feet wet, with the speed of the game and pitching, you make adjustments along the way.”
Unfortunately for Hibbing, they did lose out on a number of games this season, which would have helped the growth process.
“That would have given us a few more repetitions,” Zubich said. “That’s how we slid into the No. 2 seed. We had a couple of forfeit wins and that bumped us up. I would like to think we could have won those games, but you never know.”
Pitching-wise, Zubich said everyone is ready to go.
“We’re fresh,” he said. “It’s all hands on deck. If we can go deep into the tourney, we’ll need some guys to step up and throw well. We have nothing to save them for. We’ll throw our best guys and see what happens. It’s one-game-at-a-time.”
The pitching department is where Post 1221 is the strongest, with Jude Sundquist, Isaac Colbaugh and Paytor Forer.
“Our main starters have pitched well all year,” Zubich said. “They’re the more verteran guys. Two of them played last year. They’ve been around the block. Jude has matured a lot. He had a lot of varsity starts on the mound for Chisholm. That helped him a lot.
“Payton and Isaac, one of them was a varsity starter. They have experience, so that will be helpful for us.”
Offensively, Zubich is preaching patience, but being aggressive as well.
“We have to swing at good pitches,” he said. “It’s working on not getting ourselves out by reaching. We sometimes start reaching for pitches that might be strikes, but it’s not something we can drive.
“The next pitch they see might be a better one.”
Defensively, it’s all about making the routine plays.
“We’ve been playing well there,” Zubich said. “We have those few bad innings here and there, but a lot of that stems from throwing a lot of balls. We might fall asleep, then we’re not ready for the ball.
“Out pitchers need to work quickly and throw strikes, then our defense will make those plays.”
As for Proctor, Post 1221 got a walk-off win in a game played in Hibbing.
Zubich has been doing some research on that game to see what might work this time around.
“It’s like any game, do the simple things, throw strikes and put the ball in play,” Zubich said. “If we do that, we’ll be OK. You have to make the routine plays, find a way on base, then we can put some pressure on them.
“We hit well against them (12 hits) the one time we played, but we don’t know who they might pitch.
“If we can be consistently, inning-by-inning and play an out at a time, we’ll be OK. When we played Grand Rapids, we get those innings that snowball on us. We have to avoid those, and make a play if a pitcher is struggling a little bit. We have to stay out of those big innings.”
There’s no doubt that Hibbing is ready for this tourney.
“We’ve probably prepared harder than most teams with our practices,” Zubich said. “We’re ready to play. We need to play with confidence, and go out there and have fun.”
In other games, No. 1 Grand Rapids takes on No. 8 Hermantown at 1:30 p.m. at Mettner Field in Cloquet; No. 4 West Duluth and No. 5 Cloquet play at 11 a.m., also in Cloquet; and No. 3 East A and No. 6 East B play at 1:30 p.m., in Proctor.
