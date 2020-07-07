At Virginia, the Virginia VFW baseball team got off to an early 2-0 lead but couldn’t hang on to it in a back-and-forth game that ended up going to Cloquet by a score of 11-6.
Post 1113 got the scoring started in the bottom half of the first inning with Jacob Koehler leading things off with a single. John Kendall was next up to the plate and reached on a walk
After Koehler was thrown out, Kendall worked his way around the bases thanks to a passed ball and a wild pitch to score the first run of the game for Virginia.
Virginia kept things going in the second inning with Johnny Erickson reaching with a leadoff walk. Erickson stole his way to second before reaching third on a Cloquet error. A wild pitch allowed Erickson to come home, putting Post 1113 up 2-0 after 2.
Cloquet answered back, however, with six runs in the top of the third inning to go up 6-2. Virginia answered back with one run in the bottom of the third and three in the bottom of the fourth to knot things up.
Dylan Hedley blasted a double to center field to bring in Koehler in the third. In the fourth, had an RBI of his own to bring in Gavin Dahl and two more Virginia runners scored on consecutive wild pitches later in the inning to knot things up.
Post 3979, however, caught fire again in the fifth and sixth innings, bringing home two and three more runs, respectively to go up 11-6, a score that would stand after the final out was recorded.
John Kendall pitched four innings for Virginia giving up six runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk. Kendall struck out four. Sam Carlson pitched the next two innings, giving up five runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out one. Dylan Bartlett pitched the final inning for Post 1113, giving up no runs on one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
At the plate, Koehler finished 2-3 for Virginia with a run scored and an RBI.
