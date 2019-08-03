HIBBING — Chris Teter traveled from Maryland to run in the Longyear Lake 5K, and he made the trip worth his while.
Teter out-ran Daniel Olson of Nashwauk-Keewatin during the second half of the race to win the event Saturday in Chisholm.
Teter is visiting family in Duluth, but he was looking for a 5K to run in. This event sounded good to him.
“It looked nice,” Teter said.
Once the gun went off, Teter found Olson, and he decided to stick with the Titan runner.
“He was doing a good job pacing me for the first 1.5 miles,” Teter said. “I went out by myself, and kept going all of the way.”
At the midway point of the race, both Teter, who will be a senior in high school St. John’s High School in Washington D.C., and Olson were neck-and-neck. He finished five seconds off of his personal best.
“It was awesome having him by me,” Teter said. “He stayed with me, and he actually started talking to me, which was interesting. I was starting to get tired, and we kept talking. It kept the mileage less monotonous.
“That helped me.”
Teter started pulling away from Olson at the two-mile mark, and he cruised home for the win.
“He started slowing down,” Teter said. “He wasn’t that far behind me. He was like 15 seconds behind me. That’s not bad, but whenever I run 5Ks, I always have the motivation to keep going.
“It’s a mentality that I maintain.
Teter has won one other 5K. How did he feel about winning the second one?
“It’s a feeling of elation,” he said. “It feels great to win.”
Olson who will be a sophomore at Nashwauk-Keewatin this fall, had no idea what the competition was going to be like during the race.
“I didn’t see him before the race, but I saw one of the runners from Hibbing, David Platt, who ran with me during the regular cross-country season,” Olson said. “I wanted to run with David.
“This kid took off at the start, and it was like, ‘Well, I’ll run with him.’ He started to pull away a little before two miles.”
Olson doesn’t kept his pace by conversing with Teter.
“Honestly, talking with people helps me,” Olson said. “Otherwise, I’m thinking about it the whole time. The further away he pulled, the more I slowed down. I was in my own head.
“Once I got to the finish, the straight stretch, that last quarter mile, I tried to kick it in some, to see if I could gain some ground. I started to at first, then he started to pull away again. I didn’t have it.”
Olson had the goal of winning the race, but he wasn’t disappointed with his finish.
“I didn’t run this race last year,” Olson said. “I ran in Grand Rapids because they had the Tall Timber Days race. I wanted to run that one because there was more competition in that one.
“They didn’t do the Tall Timber Days this year, so I thought, ‘OK, I come here. This is usually a fast course, so I tried to run a good time. I placed well, but I’m not super happy with my time (18:50).”
Daniel Olson my not have won the race, but there was an Olson who did, his sister Kaytlin, who won the women’s race over Megan Gornick.
“I just wanted to finish,” Olson said. “I wanted to get out in front of the crowd, so I didn’t get boxed in.”
Olson, who will be an eighth-grader at Nashwauk-Keewatin High School, got out in the lead, and at the halfway point, she and Gornick weren’t that far apart from each other.
“When you run with someone, you have more motivation to run faster,” Kaitlyn said.
Olson and Gornick never separated all that much, but Olson had enough juice left to pull away near the finish line. She didn’t mind the challenge.
“I’m in cross country, so I’m kind of used to it,” Olson said. “It felt good to win. I”ve won other races (junior high) during cross-country season a couple of years ago. I didn’t run varsity last year, so I didn’t win any.
“This race helped me get into shape more,” Olson said.
All Gornick was keep her usual, average pace, around 7:30.
“That’s all,” Gornick said. “She had a good pace the whole time. I’m not a good pacer, so that was better. It helped me quite a bit. This is one of the few races where I haven’t run with a stroller for a while, so I was going faster than I usually do.
“It was good.”
Gornick did notice that Olson was working hard to hold on to that lead.
“She started slowing down around that last corner,” Gornick said. “I encouraged her to keep going. I started getting a little bit ahead, and she kicked it in harder. Good for her. I’m too old to keep switching my paces.
“Once I saw her pass me, I tried, but there was no kicking it down for me. I was where I was. I thought my effort was good. I kept a good pace. I finished under 24:00, which is what I wanted to do. It was good. It was my goal.”
