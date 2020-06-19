CHISHOLM — There’s a new game in town and it has community-changing potential.
On 1,200 acres at the Minnesota Discovery Center, the Redhead Mountain Bike Park is open for business.
The soft opening was held on June 12-14, and so far, the reviews of the trail have been fantastic.
The park was supposed to be located in Hibbing, but trail founder Pete Kero said those plans fell through.
“It was a blessing in disguise,” Kero said. “We have a beautiful site right now, much better than we proposed.”
Mountain biking has grown in popularity, which is why there was a need for a trail in this area.
According to Kero, serious mountain biking began in the 1970s, then in the 1980s, it grew exponentially. Kero began mountain biking in the late 1980s.
It was added as an Olympic sport at the London games in 2012.
In the Northland, there’s the 100-mile Duluth Traverse, and the Cuyuna Trail in Crosby-Ironton.
“It’s one of the fastest growing sports in this state,” Kero said. “The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) is adding new teams. It’s been popular, especially as a silent sport.
“It’s an alternative to some of the other things out there. It’s growing by leaps and bounds. It’s great to have a stake in that mark. It’s a quality-of-life amenity for tourists. We had 300 people come through at our opening.”
The trail is 15.3-miles in length at the moment. There are plans to open another 10- to 15-miles next year.
“We have construction crews working on that right now,” Kero said. “The grand opening of the completed park is scheduled for the spring or early summer of 2021.”
Kero is quick to point out that he’s not the only one who has had a hand in this project.
“So many people have been critical to the success of things,” Kero said. “The City of Chisholm, the IRRRB, the Minnesota Discovery Center, St. Louis County and the Range Off-Road Cyclists (IROC) have come on board to get this done.
“It wouldn’t be the success it is today had not so many people come out to support it. There’s a lot of blood and sweat equity in this. It is a community project.”
The course is situated in the mining pit behind the Discovery Center.
“It’s a unique setting,” Kero said. “It’s in a former natural-mining-ore complex, a water-filled mine pit. It makes for a western-canyon setting. We had to change a state law to allow for that.
“That canyon-like experience, descending into the pit, then coming back out, makes for a thrilling-riding experience. You’re moving down the side of the pit with the advanced trails. It’s like riding a roller coaster.”
The trail is also easier to maintain.
“With the mine rock and soil, it’s compacted, which allows for good draining,” Kero said. “In comparison, Duluth is built on clay. If it rains, it could take days or weeks for the trails to open. For us, it drains quickly.
“The trail holds up well under that traffic. It’s an all-weather trail system. We are one of the first ones open in the spring, and one of the last ones to close in the fall. That’s our goal.”
The trail has received high praise from Mountain Bike Hall of Famer Gary Sjoquist.
“He said there’s nothing else like it in the midwest,” Kero said.
The trail also has a Facebook page, and so far, a number of mountain bikers have already given their thumbs up about their experiences at the site.
Chisholm residents and business owners have also been highly receptive to the trail.
“They’re visiting restaurants and gas stations,” Kero said. “There’s been a lot of enthusiasm after that opening weekend.”
In the future, Kero would like to see Hibbing and Chisholm create a mountain-bike team in NICA.
“This would be a great venue for that, and we’d certainly like to host that,” Kero said. “Our goal is to host some racing with the Minnesota Mountain Bike Series, and NICA. It’s a perfect venue.
“There’s parking on the fairgrounds site, so it’s easy for people to get in and out of there. We’ll see if we couldn’t host a marquee race in a year or two.”
The course is open through the daylight hours, but they also want to expand its use in the winter.
“We want to do grooming in the winter to be able to ride fat bikes,” Kero said. “We want to see if we can get that lined up, then we’ll be a four-season venue. To do that, we need to raise money to buy a groomer.
“We want to keep growing that community support.”
