Pictured is the Itasca Ski Jump Travel Team. In the front row, from left, are Ryder Swanson, Kennidee Pike, Addilyn Mjolsness, Cydney Huso, Leo Houle, and Lincoln Mackey. In the back row are Cubbie Danielson, Gavin Mjolsness, Connor Swanson, Casey Flett, Payton Swanson, Logan Mackey, Tristen McLynn, and Bradyn Scholl.

COLERAINE — Itasca ski jumpers participated in a total of 15 competitions this season displaying great style and skill.

All in all this season the club achieved 151 top 10 finishes including 36 first place finishes, 28 second place finishes and 18 third place finishes.

Casey Flett, Itasca’s top jumper, qualified for the Junior Nationals that were to be held in Steamboat Springs, Colo. The jumpers had marked improvement throughout the season improving in style and distance.

The Junior Virtual Nationals is a program designed for kid’s ages 8 to 13. Kids receive points based on tournament results. In each of the five divisions in the United States the top three jumpers from each class qualify to send in a video that will be judged by a panel of judges. The following Itasca ski jumpers qualified to send in videos. Sky Payne – U10 female class, Kennidee Pike – U12 female class, Isaac Danielson, Tristen McLynn and Bradyn Scholl – U12 male class, Cydney Huso – U14 female class, Gavin Mjolsness – U14 class. Connor Swanson just missed qualifying by placing fourth just 20 points behind third place.

“We ended our season with a small fun comp with the Cloquet club in early March,” said club officials. “It was great to be able to have a final gathering before the pandemic caused gatherings to be cancelled. We are very proud of our local jumpers and all they have accomplished this past season.”

