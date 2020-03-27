COLERAINE — Itasca ski jumpers participated in a total of 15 competitions this season displaying great style and skill.
All in all this season the club achieved 151 top 10 finishes including 36 first place finishes, 28 second place finishes and 18 third place finishes.
Casey Flett, Itasca’s top jumper, qualified for the Junior Nationals that were to be held in Steamboat Springs, Colo. The jumpers had marked improvement throughout the season improving in style and distance.
The Junior Virtual Nationals is a program designed for kid’s ages 8 to 13. Kids receive points based on tournament results. In each of the five divisions in the United States the top three jumpers from each class qualify to send in a video that will be judged by a panel of judges. The following Itasca ski jumpers qualified to send in videos. Sky Payne – U10 female class, Kennidee Pike – U12 female class, Isaac Danielson, Tristen McLynn and Bradyn Scholl – U12 male class, Cydney Huso – U14 female class, Gavin Mjolsness – U14 class. Connor Swanson just missed qualifying by placing fourth just 20 points behind third place.
“We ended our season with a small fun comp with the Cloquet club in early March,” said club officials. “It was great to be able to have a final gathering before the pandemic caused gatherings to be cancelled. We are very proud of our local jumpers and all they have accomplished this past season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.