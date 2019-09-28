FOREST LAKE — Several members of the Hibbing Horseshoe Club recently competed in the Minnesota Doubles Tournament held in Forest Lake.
Hibbing pitchers would dominate the event taking home championships in all four classes they competed in.
“We didn’t get a pair in the A or E class this year, although we have pitchers who would have qualified, but they were not able to attend,” said Hibbing president Ray Pierce Sr. “Out of the six classes, we won four.
“It was a great showing for the Hibbing Club.”
Winning the B Class title with a 5-0 record was the duo of Toby Neuenschwander and John Pierce.
Taking Home the Class C Championship were Virgil Anderson and Dan Swentkofske with a 4-1 record.
In class D, the pairing of Anna Pierce and Kelli Pierce would defeat all opponents and finish 5-0 to claim a Hibbing Championship.
Class F saw another undefeated team (5-0) of Rory Pierce Sr. and Minnesota’s Rookie of the Year Tim Schmalz claim the fourth Championship and the clean sweep for Hibbing.
“This pretty much wraps up the season for us” said Pierce. “We have pitchers who will keep playing through October at the club, but as far as sanctioned competition, this is probably our last tournament of the year.
“We are working on getting our building (or part of it) heated so we can play and compete during the winter months, but those are future plans.”
The club awards banquet will be October 1 at the Algonquin club in Hibbing.
