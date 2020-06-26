HIBBING — Todd Scaia and Tyler Harvey teamed together to win the Spring Classic two-person scramble held Saturday and Sunday at the Mesaba Country Club.
On day one, Scaia and Harvey finished with a score of 65, which left them two off the lead held by the team of Jeff Cowling and Jeff Thune.
On Sunday, Scaia and Harvey were unable to gain any ground on the leaders through the first nine holes.
Scaia and Harvey rallied on the back nine to fire a 5-under 31 for a final score of 63 on the day. Their 63 was good enough for a two-shot win over the second place team of Cowling and Thune. They finished with a two day total score of 128, or 16-under-par.
In the Senior division, it was the Eveleth team of Earl Fitzgerald and Jim Ahlfors who claimed the senior champ title in a playoff.
Fitzgerald and Ahlfors finished the first day tied with the team of Tony Berarducci and Jim Erickson after both teams shot a 4-under-par 68.
Both teams duplicated their first round 68 scores on Sunday and finished in a tie for first at 8-under-par.
In the playoff the Fitzgerald, Ahlfors duo outlasted the team of Berarducci and Erickson by making a par on the third playoff hole, while their opponents made bogey.
The event drew a record number of participants with 192 golfers entered into the competition.
Other flight winners were as follows:
First flight — (tie) Scott Spier and Scott Maki, Tim Kunst and Tabatha Kunst 132; Second flight: Ryan Hanegmon and Adam Johnson (131); Third flight — Mark Hattam and Jim Anderson (138); Fourth flight — Brian Elmquist and Travis Timmerman (144); Fifth flight — Connor Willard and Nic Versich (143); Sixth flight — (tie) Luke Perunovich and Tim Perunovich, Ben Gisalson and Eric Gisalson (146); Seventh flight — Erik Sanborn and Carter Anderson (147); Eighth flight — Howie Hanson and Grant Hanson (147); Ninth flight — Bob Bolf and Katie Bolf (153); 10th flight — Joe Ferris and Tom Steinke (79) 18 holes.
