EVELETH — Golf pro John Rinne would love to see Gov. Tim Walz allow courses across the state to be open for the public’s use, but he also knows there are a lot more pressing matters than golf.
“Our safety is No. 1,’’ said the golf pro, whose course would normally open about two weeks from now.
Rinne did sign a petition that is being sent to Walz asking to allow golf in Minnesota under COVID-19 protections. At the same time, he believes following the guidance of state government and scientists is the best way to go regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, Walz extended the stay-at-home order until May 4, but allowed maintenance workers to go out on the state’s courses.
Rinne believes golf is one of the sports that can successfully take place with social distancing. “I think we can do it safely.
The petition by John Potter of St. Paul states one exception to the governor’s order needs to be “the allowance of golf played recreationally and for the purpose of mental and physical well-being.
“Social distancing will be maintained, Pro Shops may remain closed (contactless payment on the 1st tee /starter shack or prepayment will allow the courses to get up and running financially), power carts can be restricted or sanitized thoroughly before and after each use (single rider), pins removed from greens (and holes filled to a height ensuring a golfer can retrieve his/her golf ball without touching the cup), no rental equipment during this time, no rakes in the bunkers (rake with your foot), water coolers removed, and other measures protect and ensure the safety of the golfers.’’
The petition closes by saying, “golf is a much needed mental, emotional, and physical release during this stressful time.’’
“There’s definitely measures in place now where you can socially distance on the golf course,’’ added Rinne, who said walking the course is also encouraged.
The current stay-at-home order isn’t affected northern Minnesota courses as much right now either.
“May 4 is not that much later than we would actually open.’’
The snow melt is still going on and the ground temperatures need to get a little warmer, he said, so the course doesn’t get damaged before grass can grow back.
Nonetheless, “everyone’s just itching to get outside’’ and play some golf, said Rinne, who believes it can be done more safely than shopping at a store. “We’ll do whatever we have to do to open safely. ... “We’ll be ready to do that’’ when the time comes.
On the business side of things, he is concerned the clubhouse/restaurant/bar would not be open immediately, but will do what is necessary if the course can open up. “We want whatever we can have open safely.’’
While Rinne loves the sport and wants to see courses open for everyone’s sake, he knows golf if not essential.
“I wouldn’t say golf is essential but I would say it’s wanted.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.