VIRGINIA — Riding snowmobile since 1963, D. Marvin Hill has a passion for the activity that is only matched by very few.
As a part of his involvement in snowmobiling, Hill has been a certified snowmobile safety instructor since 1967 and was honored Tuesday night by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for his 50-plus years of service as a volunteer instructor.
A founding member of the Mesabi Sno Voyageurs Snowmobile Club, Hill is one of many instructors that help put on yearly classes at the Virginia Senior Center to get kids and other interested riders certified in snowmobile safety. Minnesota law dictates that any rider born after Dec. 31, 1976, must complete a snowmobile safety training class in order to operate a machine.
When Hill first began as the Mesabi Sno Voyageurs’ head instructor, the 83-year-old said class sizes were well over 100 students and had to be taught in the auditorium at Mesabi College. Class sizes since then have dwindled and the venue for the training has moved a few times, but Hill says he has no plans of stopping any time soon.
“As long as my health is good, I want to keep doing this,” Hill said. “I’ve enjoyed my time the last 50 years doing this and I like working with the DNR to get the training material out to the kids taking the class.
“I’m 83 years old now and I don’t ride anymore because my hands can’t take the cold but I get a great sense of personal satisfaction being able to sign off on each group of kids getting their permits.”
Class sizes have diminished over time which Hill thinks may have something to do with the costs of obtaining a snowmobile, a declining interest in the activity compared to something like four wheeling as well as the safety course being offered in more locations due to greater accessibility.
Virginia Area DNR Conservation Officer Matt Frericks was the one to recognize Hill for his 50 years and presented the instructor with a watch engraved with his name on it. Frericks has worked with Hill for many years through the snowmobile safety course and had high praise for him and his service.
“I’ve known Marv for a quite a few years now and he’s the best instructor we could have for this course,” Frericks said. “He’s dedicated to getting these kids involved with snowmobiling in legal, safe and responsible ways.”
Hill doesn’t do the teaching himself these days, but handles plenty of administrative work and, ultimately, signs off the paperwork that gives students their temporary permit before they get their hard copy from the DNR later in the mail.
“We do our course the second week of December, right before the Christmas break,” Hill said. “I sign off on their temporary permit for operation and they’ll have this right when they get that break from school. It works out really good for the students and we like to look out for them and get them out on the trails before the holiday break.”
Hill says the greatest feeling involved with being an instructor is the thanks he gets from students and parents the day he signs off on their temporary permit.
“When the parents and their kids are right there by my desk and I hear the ‘thank yous’ it’s really a great feeling. Being able to give them that temporary permit is hard to describe.
“All of us here at the club are volunteers and we just enjoy doing this for the kids. My wife questions me from time to time asking how long I’m going to keep doing this and I’m hopeful I can keep it going for many more years.”
