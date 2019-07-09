The Blueberry Hills Ladies Golf League conducted an event on June 26, at Blueberry Hills Golf Club in Deer River.

The standings show Deer River Credit Union Team 2 on top with 70 points.

Following in order are Blueberry Hills Golf Club, 69; Deer River Credit Union Team 1, 63; Skips Beauty Salon, 53; Cinderella’s Closet, 50; Jurvelin Hardware, 46; and Deer River Dental, 41.

The Game of the Day was Closest to White Line on Hole No. 1. Linda Noland was the winner in the A Division, Linda Schirer won the B Division, and Mary Peck took first in the C Division.

Chips were by Char Wanstrom on hole No. 9, and Linda Noland on hole No. 9.

