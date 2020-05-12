GRAND RAPIDS — By all indications, the only impact that the coronavirus had on the fishing opener in Minnesota was that it prompted more anglers to get out fishing.
With the coronavirus shutting down business in Minnesota, many people decided a good way to get out of the house was to buy a fishing license and hit one of the many fishing lakes available in Minnesota.
Ken Roy, owner of River Rat Trading Post in rural Cohasset, said that despite the cold weather for the opener, anglers have been enjoying success.
“Even with the wind blowing every day, it’s been pretty good fishing,” Roy said. “We have not received many good reports on crappies because it is just so cold out but the northerns and walleyes have been biting pretty good on all the lakes really.
“A lot of guys said Winnie (Lake Winnibigoshish) has been really good but they can’t keep a lot because there is big fish and Red Lake has been really good with lots and lots of people up there. I can’t say that Bowstring has been great, but it’s been decent.
“As far as openers go, it has been great because I think so many people are unemployed right now and the DNR said their license sales are up 40 percent. More and more people came this weekend and it was crazy.”
Shawn Peck of Winnie One-Stop, located in rural Deer River, said reports received by the business indicated that the walleye bite was “OK at best.” He said the walleyes are just coming out of the spawn and with the cold temperatures they were sluggish.
“A lot of the people we talked to caught fish but it wasn’t gangbusters,” Peck said. “Jig and minnow was good in about nine to 12 feet. I talked to a couple guys who caught fish 27 or 28 inches.”
Peck said he didn’t talk to many people who were fishing solely for crappies, but he said he talked to some anglers who were fishing in smaller lakes and they reported that the fishing was not great. However, he said the northern pike bite on Winnie was very good.
“I talked to a lot of people who caught more northerns than usual I would say,” Peck explained.
Roy said like always, anglers are enjoying their greatest success using a jig and a minnow. He said walleyes are being caught in three to five feet of water on Red Lake while anglers were having success in four to eight feet of water on Bowstring. Walleyes were being caught a little deeper in Winnie, in close to 10 feet of water.
As for the coronavirus, Roy said many people were wearing masks and taking precautions. He said social distancing was practiced in his business to prevent congestion in the store.
“It was definitely a little different situation but there were still lots and lots of people,” Roy said about the virus’s impact.
Peck said one big negative for the fishing opener is the fact that campgrounds are closed due to the pandemic and he added that the weather also was not good. Those who entered his business were sure to practice social distancing, he said.
“Considering the campgrounds were closed and the weather was horrible with the wind blowing 100 miles an hour, and with everything else going on, I think the opener was OK,” Peck said. “We didn’t have the numbers in the area because the campgrounds were closed but I think the resorts were fairly full and at times it got fairly busy here. Everybody used common sense and people stayed away from each other.”
While the early ice departure helped anglers with their success, Roy said the only downside to the early ice exit is the scarcity of shiner minnows, the preference bait of choice for Minnesota openers by many anglers. He said the shiners are not running yet because it is so cold, but he added that he has not run out of the shiners yet.
“On opener through Memorial Day everybody wants shiner minnows; we didn’t run out but I know a lot of bait stores that didn’t have them and that in turn puts a little bit more pressure on me because we have them,” Roy explained. “People want shiners and they will drive hundreds of miles to get them. They did and they were all standing at my door.
“I know a lot of people who are still sitting with no shiners. It has to warm up a little bit before they start getting everybody to move around for them.”
Roy said he has heard many reports of big fish being taken and released. He said a friend of his fishing on Leech Lake threw back three walleyes that were 27 and 28 inches long.
“It’s been pretty good; everybody seems to be pretty happy of the way the fishing has been,” Roy explained.
