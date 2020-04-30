GRAND RAPIDS — In a time when it was a breakthrough year for him as a professional hockey player, the coronavirus pandemic did not come at a good time for Avery Peterson.
Peterson, 24, a 2014 graduate of Grand Rapids High School and currently a forward for the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL, was enjoying his finest professional season as he tallied 16 goals and 13 assists in 51 games. However, that was curtailed when the league was shut down due to the coronavirus. His team was in the playoff picture before the season abruptly ended.
“I finally got to play a lot this year, fitting into a role and getting more ice time,” Peterson said. “So, it was a fun year for sure. We had a good group of guys and it is too bad things played out like it is but it’s a pretty wild time.”
Peterson said he was in a goal-scoring role for Atlanta this year, also seeing time on the power play as the team took advantage of his big 6-foot, 3-inch, 210-pound body.
“I actually was in front of the net on the power play,” said Peterson. “There are a lot of big-shot guys in that league so it is definitely good to be bigger and stronger.”
As of right now, Peterson said there is a good chance he will return to play for Atlanta next season, providing the games will be played.
“I have a good relationship with the coach and I would like to go back,” said Peterson. “I thought it was a fun year; I was living with my fiancee and she had a fun year too. We really like the South and we go to Florida like once a week and that’s always nice.”
Growing up and playing in the Grand Rapids youth hockey program, Peterson was on teams that played in the state tournament in both Peewees and Bantams. However, he never was able to play in a Minnesota state hockey tournament with the Thunderhawks.
“We had basically the same team all the way through and it was special to stay at home and play with your buddies,” Peterson said about the Grand Rapids experience. “We didn’t make it to the high school state tournament but we came close a couple times playing in the section finals.
“It was fun and I wouldn’t change growing up and playing in Grand Rapids for anything.”
Following his four-year high school career where he scored 79 goals and added 108 assists for 187 points, he played two years at the University of Nebraska-Omaha where he scored 11 goals and had 21 points as a freshman.
Peterson then decided to transfer to the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he played his final two years of college hockey and was a member of UMD’s 2018 national championship team where he scored six goals and added five assists.
“It was pretty cool to win the national championship like that my senior year, especially because it keeps that bond between the guys you played with even tighter. UMD was really awesome and I loved it there as Duluth is a special hockey town. Everybody likes the Bulldogs, that’s for sure.”
The obvious goal is to play in the National Hockey League and Peterson said he will work to achieve that goal. However, being a realist, he said he may have to use other options to further his hockey career including playing professional hockey in Europe.
“There is definitely a chance to move up (to the NHL), but eventually I might end up playing in Europe,” he said, explaining that he is getting advice from former Greenway star Andy Sertich who spent about a decade playing for teams overseas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.