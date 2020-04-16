NEW YORK — If this were normal times, Joe Micheletti would be a busy man.
The analyst for New York Rangers would be on the road covering either the Rangers or doing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for either the NBC Sports Network or Westwood One.
But these aren’t normal times and when NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman suspended the season due to COVID-19, that put the Stanley Cup Playoffs in limbo.
It also put Micheletti’s broadcasting season on hiatus, although he still does some work for the Madison Square Garden network as well.
Micheletti, who has also worked for FOX, is in his 14th season as an analyst for Rangers hockey, and he obviously has never seen anything like this happen before.
“My life has been one of travel,” Micheletti said. “I’ve been so fortunate to have the wife I have. When I started broadcasting, I started traveling. She’s had to deal with this, then we had kids. That’s been my job.
“I haven’t known anything else but travel.”
That traveling was taken away when Bettman suspended the season, but there was no other alternative when COVID-19 hit.
“For this to happen is one thing, but it’s secondary to the people suffering, the people that are losing from this thing,” Micheletti said. “I don’t think about hockey as much as getting everybody healthy again.
“We will because we have the best medical people, the best responders. They will get us through this. They’ve put their lives on the line to save people. They’re the heroes of this thing.”
With all of this time on his hands, Micheletti tries to stay up to date as much as he can.
“I get up every day and read as much as I can about the league,” Micheletti said. “I want to stay on top of things. For me, it’s when are we going to be able to get out and be with people again? That’s the first and foremost thing on my mind.
“Hockey will be back, but how and when? We have to get this economy back in shape. People have lost their jobs, and they’re struggling to make ends meet. They need the help. The other stuff, like hockey and the rest of it, that’s big business, and it will come back at some point.”
Still, Micheletti should have been either at Rangers games or on the road covering the playoffs that should have started on April 8.
“It’s so weird,” Micheletti said. “This usually starts my craziest two months of the season, had the Rangers made the playoffs or I’d be going someplace else. It would be back-and-forth for the first round. It would have been crazy for me right through June.
“I would have been bouncing around to a lot of different places. It’s strange being at home, but it puts everything in the right perspective when you’re going through something like this.”
Does Micheletti believe the season will resume this year?
“I like to be on the optimistic side of things,” he said. “I feel things are going to work out, so I think there’s a chance we can come back and play. It’s only the middle of April. Would the league be willing to play in July, August or September?
“There’s a chance that can happen, but they have to get this under control. They might not have fans. If that’s the case, if Gary Bettman feels like they can do it in a legitimate way and they want to crown a winner, they will play in August and September. I think it can be done, but it’s all on hold until we find a way to get this virus under control.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.