SWITZERLAND — Four local biathletes have started competition in the IBU Youth & Junior World Championships Biathlon during action at the Biathlon Arena Lenzerheide in Switzerland.
The four local biathletes are Garrett Beckrich, Emma Stertz, Sam Stertz and Vasek Cervenka. Action started on Jan. 23, and will conclude on Feb. 2. Talented national and international young athletes will compete in Lenzerheide in 16 different competitions and will battle for the world championship title.
Beckrich is only in his third year competing in biathlon and it also will be his third trip to World competition. He said he didn’t do real well in his first year of World competition but he said that he skied very well at Worlds last year. He will be skiing his first year in the Junior category.
“I had the third fastest ski time but I shot poorly and my best result was 20th,” Beckrich said about his performance last year at Worlds.
Beckrich feels the U.S. is making strides against the tough European biathletes. He said the U.S. Junior men’s team this year is the country’s strongest in probably a decade.
“I think that we have a really good shot at doing well in a relay,” Beckrich said. “My goal is the podium, which is the top three. That’s my goal, but I would be happy with a top 10 finish.”
Beckrich said the Junior men’s U.S. cross country skiing team is doing well this year and he said it would be nice if the biathlon team could follow suit. He said he narrowly missed competing for the U.S. in Senior circuit competition in Europe by one spot this winter with the top seven biathletes making the team.
“The U.S. Junior cross country team actually won the relay at the World Championships last year and it would be really nice if we could follow that up,” Beckrich said.
With the 2022 Winter Olympics slated for Beijing, China, Beckrich – who is attending Itasca Community College and who is an assistant coach with the Grand Rapids High School Nordic ski team – said his goal is to be on the U.S. men’s biathlon for that competition.
“I have a small chance of making it there this time, and then a better chance is the Olympics after that in 2026,” Beckrich explained. “They take the top five athletes in the U.S. at the time and there is a series of different races over the summer on roller skis. Then, right at the beginning of the winter, they will probably do another series of races.
“Then they see whoever the top five are at skiing and shooting the best, they take them to the Olympics.”
Vasek Cervenka will be making his fifth appearance at the Junior World Championships and he said his performances in World competition have progressively gotten better throughout the years. A big change for him this year is the fact he has joined the National Guard and has received his basic training.
“I missed four months of summer training so I am finally getting into some kind of form for this competition after missing so much important training this summer,” said Cervenka. “The world talent is insane and it is way bigger for the people in Norway, Germany, Sweden and other European countries. They are training at such a high caliber that it’s not even close what we have in the U.S.”
Cervenka said he has not set any goals for himself in the competition because he doesn’t know exactly where he’s at because he missed so much training.
“I am going to go there and have the best races I can,” Cervenka, 20, explained. “It feels awesome, super cool to be representing the U.S. again. It’s funny because just the other day I felt I was going for my first time and now I am going to be the oldest guy on this trip. It’s crazy how fast time goes.”
Emma Stertz, 19, who also is a member of the College of St. Scholastica Nordic ski team, will be making her third appearance at World competition.
“I didn’t have any special results the first two years because it is such a big crowd, but it is exciting to get out there and compete with the best in the world in your age group,” Emma said. “It is pretty cool and fun to get to go to Worlds again and ski for the Stars and Stripes and meet everyone else. Everyone else thinks it’s so cool that you are from the U.S. so you get to meet friends that represent their country on a larger stage.”
While the European biathletes continue to be the best in the world, Emma feels that the gap is closing between the Europeans and the Americans.
“I think we are definitely closer on the Junior stage, but also at the Senior level, like the World Cup level,” Emma explained. “We are starting to hold our own in some races so it is kind of exciting to watch as we go into this new decade of racing for biathlon and see where the U.S. can go.”
Emma said she competed in her first two years in the Youth category which encompasses those under 19 years old. She now will compete in the Junior category which consists of a little bit older biathletes.
“I will be racing against girls that are older and stronger, and a lot of them have dedicated their lives to biathlon now and are training full time while I am trying to train and go to school,” Emma explained. “So I think it will be interesting to see where I stack up against all the girls.”
Sam Stertz, just a junior at Grand Rapids High School, said he is excited to be competing at the competition.
“This is my first international competition so that is really exciting. The course is pretty tough but it should be fun because it has long, fast downhills,” he said.
