HIBBING — When Ryder Hanninen was two-years-old, he got his first motorcycle.
Now at the age of 19, the former Hibbing High School graduate (2018) has joined the professional ranks in motocross.
It’s something Hanninen has always wanted to do, and last year, that dream came true.
“I got hooked on it right away,” Hanninen said. “My dad got me a bike, and I started riding. I’ve been doing that ever since.”
Hanninen started competing when he was four-years-old at a track in Brookston called Echo Valley.
That’s where Hanninen started to hone his skills.
“I was mostly riding in my yard, then we headed to that local track,” Hanninen said. “I’ve been riding ever since. In the last four years, we started getting pretty good, and we went to bigger races. I started traveling more.”
Hanninen did get his professional license last year. He attended a few races, but he didn’t qualify for the finals.
Then last March and April, Hanninen packed his bags and moved to Alabama, living at the track for two months.
When he arrived home, he started racing in some Pro Nationals, with the first one being held in Colorado.
“I didn’t qualify for that one,” he said. “I wasn’t ready for that one. I wasn’t fast enough. My speed wasn’t there. When I was training in Alabama, I pretty much practiced but not at race pace.
“I worked on my technique and physical conditioning. It was more about fun with no pressure, no fear factor. At the Pro Nationals, I was nervous, and that affected my riding. This year, I feel better.”
After the Colorado race, Hanninen returned to Hibbing, then he traveled out to High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, PA.
“They had two 15-minute rounds of qualifying, and they took the top 36,” Hanninen said. “I wasn’t in the top 36, so I went into the LCQ. They take the top-four guys out of that. I got a good start, but I screwed up on the first lap. I couldn’t get past anybody.
“I ended up in ninth place, five spots out from qualifying. I felt good. I knew I had the speed to be up there, but I needed some better luck.”
From there, he returned to the same track he trained at, Alabama Monster Mountain. Hanninen spent a week there, then he traveled to the Florida Nationals.
At the WW Motor Ranch in Jacksonville, Hanninen didn’t qualify for the finals either.
He started feeling the heat in that race.
“I got a bad start, but I passed quite a few guys and got up to the front,” Hanninen said. “ I got burnt out because the heat was 120 degrees.”
Hanninen placed 11th and didn’t qualify for the finals.
He left Florida and started heading toward Massachusetts, but his van broke down. He had to spend a few days at the home of the service manager, who was going to fix the van.
It broke down on a Sunday, but it wasn’t fixed until Wednesday. That’s when he took off for Massachusetts, but first, Hanninen had to pick up his mechanic, Wade Brommel, in Hartford, Conn.
They headed off for Southwick, where his lap times were good, but he had to learn the track.
“I couldn’t get a clean time,” Hanninen said.
He finished ninth in Group B.
In the consolation heat, Hanninen got a decent start, but he got caught up in traffic in the first corner. He hit his rear brake too hard, and the engine died. He was moved to last place.
“I was too far behind everybody to make it in, but my times were fast enough,” Hanninen said. “I was picking up my speed, and I was feeling more comfortable.”
Hanninen took that new-found confidence to the Red Bull Nationals in Buchanen, Mich. He knew the track, but once, the heat was going to get to him.
“I had an OK start, but I fell on the first lap,” Hanninen said. “I was in last place, but once I got going again, I was overcome by heat exhaustion. I was cold and dizzy. One of the jumps is 140-feet up the hill. I had to hit it fast, but I came up short two or three times. I wrecked my rear wheels. I couldn’t finish the race. With four laps to go, my wheels were wobbly. I placed 34th. The heat is hard on you.”
In the second qualifying round, Hanninen got a good start, but he was in 23rd place. He fell on the second lap and ended up last.
“I could tell that I was worn out,” Hanninen said. “Just to make it through the race is difficult with heat exhaustion. I tried to keep an easy pace, but with how rough the track was, I was drained.
“By the time I finished, I couldn’t see straight because I was spent.”
Even so, Hanninen did enough to qualify for the finals.
“It felt awesome, but I was dying,” he said. “Being on that line, with the fastest guys in the country, was so cool. They’re guys I’ve looked up to for a long time. I didn’t think I’d ever be a pro. I didn’t think I was fast enough.
“I was working hard at it.”
Working hard both at driving, and off of the tack. Hanninen has a trainer, who does all of the workouts with him, and he also has a riding coach.
He needs to be in the best shape possible to compete.
“Motocross is hard on your body,” Hanninen said. “You have to be in good physical shape and try not to get hurt. You have to stay off of the ground. Luckily, I haven’t broken anything major.”
In the last four months, Hanninen has been doing 100 hours of riding on his bike, and he travels all over the country pursuing his dream.
He couldn’t do it without his sponsors, which include, Triumph Twist Drill, Bougalis and Sons, Hans Motor Sports, World’s Best Donuts of Grand Marais, Team Green Kawasaki, Monster Mountain, Mx Academy, Fly Racing, Rekluse, RynoPower, Mobius, Mike Metals, Ride 100%, Ride Concepts, The Goon Squad and Diamond Mx.
“It’s a lot harder than I expected, and it’s expensive,” Hanninen said. “A big part of it is working with the sponsors, and getting help from people. It’s almost like being in a business. You’re getting money from companies to help you out, and at the same time, you’re promoting them.”
After competing in Brookston and Mora over the weekend, Hanninen will be competing in the Spring Creek Motocross event in Millville, Minn., on Saturday.
Hanninen is hoping for bigger and better things as the season progresses.
“Mostly, it’s confidence and being comfortable on the bike,” Hanninen said. “If you aren’t confident, you’re not going to be pushing yourself as hard as you should be.”
