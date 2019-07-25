Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
CLOQUET — The story of the summer season for the Hibbing American Legion baseball team was inconsistency.
When Post 222 was on, they could beat anybody, but if Hibbing didn’t put pitching, hitting and defense together, things didn’t work out so well.
That was the case Thursday at the Sub-State 10 Tournament at Ed Mettner Field.
Hibbing brought it bats to the game, but seven walks and five errors did Post 222 in as West Duluth came away with a 15-9 win in the double-elimination tournament.
With the loss, Hibbing ended its 2019 season.
“We had an 8-6 lead, and I felt like all year when we get a lead, then the very next half inning, we give it back,” Hibbing manager Adam Schafer said. “It’s not just giving one or two back, it’s giving five, six or seven-plus back.
“When you’re in a position like that, you have to be able to handle prosperity. You bear down and battle. That’s a credit to West Duluth. They hit the ball. They hit some gaps. They’re a good-hitting team, and they had good, timely hitting.”
Post 71 would rap out 14 hits in the game, led by Maddux Baggs, Charlie Kleinschmidt and Tyler Johnson with three apiece. Eric Gibson had two
Johnson also had five RBI, with Baggs and Carter Sullivan getting three each.
West Duluth started the scoring in the first when Johnson singled home Baggs, who led off with a triple.
Hibbing would respond with three of its own in the bottom of the first.
Noah Vinopal walked, and Blace Tomberlin doubled. Eli Sundquist reached on an error to drive home a run. Codieh Powers walked with the bases loaded, then Dan Rusten hit an RBI groundout to make it 3-1.
The only problem was that Post 222 couldn’t put up a zero in the top of the second.
Post 71 came back with three of their own runs, thanks in part to two Hibbing errors.
Baggs had an RBI fielder’s choice ground ball, and Sullivan drove home run with fielder’s choice ground ball. The other run scored on one of those errors.
West Duluth would add single tallies in the third on an RBI double by Kleinschmidt, then Sullivan had an RBI double in the fourth to make it 6-3.
Post 222 would send eight hitters to the plate in the fourth, scoring five times to take an 8-6 lead.
Joe Allison doubled, then Brody Niskanen singled him to third. With one out, Vinopal singled home a run. Tomberlin hit an RBI single, and Sundquist had an RBI double. He scored on a base hit by Westerberg.
“When we were down 6-3, and battled back to 8-6, it was good to see the bats come alive,” Schafer said. “We had that 3-spot earlier in the game, too. They had more hits than we did, and that’s the bottom line.
“Their pitcher… We were on him for an inning, then off, then on for an inning, then off. That’s baseball.”
Once again, Hibbing needed to put up a zero on defense, but Post 71 responded with six runs in the fifth to take a 12-8 lead.
Johnson had the big hit, a base-clearing double. Baggs walked to force home a run as did Steven Lane.
West Duluth would add three more in the sixth as Baggs, Sullivan and Johnson had one RBI each during the inning.
“We were inconsistent this year,” Hibbing co-manager Andy Kolden said. “When we’d put some runs, we’d give them right back. We did battle for most of the game. It was encouraging for awhile.
“We let it get out of hand late in the game.”
Tomberlin finished with two hits, including that double. Allison had a double.
Powers started for Post 222, tossing three innings of nine-hit ball. He walked four and struck out two. Dan Rusten hurled three innings, allowing five hits, walking three and striking out one.
Kleinschmidt started for West Duluth. He worked six innings, giving up eight hits, striking out five and walking four. Lane finished up, walking one and striking out one.
WD 131 163 0 — 15 14 3
HL 300 500 1 — 9 8 5
West Duluth: Charlie Kleinschmidt (W), Steven Lane (7th) and Logan Jasper, Owen Johnson (4th), Carter Sullivan (6th); Hibbing: Codieh Powers (L), Dan Rusten (5th) and Hayden Westerberg; 2B — Sullivan, Tyler Johnson, Kleinschmidt, Blace Tomberlin, Eli Sundquist, Joe Allison; 3B — Maddux Baggs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.