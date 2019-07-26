JIMMY LAINE
MESABI DAILY NEWS
MARBLE — The Virginia American Legion baseball team got off to a quick start on Friday against a very good Wadena team but some shaky defense in the last two innings cost them as Wadena scored a 6-5 victory.
Virginia grabbed a 3-0 lead after one inning of play when Landin McCarty and Nick Peters opened up the game with singles and Jack Perala turned on a Noah Roers pitch and depostited it over the right-center field fence to give Virginia a 3-0 lead.
“That was sure a great way to start the game,” Virginia coach Kody Lindgren said. “We were pumped up after that hit.”
Wadena could not get anything going off Virginia starting pitcher Ryan Hujanen in the home half of the first.
Virginia added to their lead in the top of the second inning when Austin Harvey walked, went to second on a Ryan Scherf single and came in to score on a McCarty single to make it a 4-0 contest.
Wadena coach Kyle Dykhoff took out starter Roers and put Mac Phillips on the mound.
Virginia could not get anything else across the plate in the top of the second.
“I really like the way we were swinging the bat,” Lindgren said. “As a coach, you want to see that.”
Hujanen shut Wadena down in order in the bottom of the second.
Wadena made it a 4-1 lead in the home half of the third after Phillips walked, went to second on a ground out, third on a wild pitch and came across to score when Noah Ross hit a single to bring him home.
Hujanen shut Wadena down after the run scored and Virginia held a 4-1 lead after three innings of play.
Wadena then cut the Virginia lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Preston Warren singled and then went to second on a Ross walk. After that, Lindgren decided to switch pitchers.
Scherf came in to pitch and gave up a single to Wyatt Hmann and then a sacrifice fly to Colby Schertler to make it a 4-2 contest.
Virginia added to their lead in the top of the sixth inning.
Scherf was hit by a pitch, went to third when McCarty ripped a single and came across to score on the next at-bat thanks to a Carter Thome single.
“That 5-2 lead got us fired up,” Lindgren said.
A Virginia error in the bottom of the sixth led to a pair of Wadena runs and suddenly it was a 5-4 game.
Wadena shut Virginia down in the top of the seventh inning, making way for Wadena’s bottom of the seventh comeback.
In the bottom of the seventh, Austin Harvey came in to pitch for Virginia, looking to pick up the save.
Colby Schertler walked to start the inning and then went to second when Mason Snyder dropped a sacrifice bunt and beat out the throw to first.
With runners on first and second with nobody out, Wadena had Chase Nordlund drop another bunt that was misplayed by Harvey on the mound and tossed out to right field.
That allowed Schertler to score and Snyder get all the way to third base with the winning run.
The game ended quickly when Lleyten came to the plate and dropped a perfect suicide squeeze bunt to score Snyder and end the contest.
“That wasn’t the way we wanted this game to end,” Lindgren said. “We really did a lot of good things out there but the last two innings on defense hurt us.”
The loss sent Virginia to an elimination contest against Taconite.
“I’m proud of these guys,” Lindgren said. “They are playing their hearts out. They just have to beat Taconite to keep us alive.”
Taconite 6,
Virginia 4
Virginia’s American Legion postseason came to an end Friday with a 6-4 loss to the hosting team, Taconite.
Jack Perala got the start on the mound and took the loss, putting in six innings of work and recording seven strikeouts.
Perala was a force at the plate as well, going 3-4 in the game. Mason Carlson also finished 3-4. Ryan Scherf finished with a pair of hits for Post 239.
The loss eliminated Virginia from the Northeast Substate Tournament but Post 239 head coach Kody Lindgren says his team has nothing to hang their heads over.
“They played hard,” Lindgren said. “They battled and they competed. I have nothing bad to say. I was proud of them.”
While the Virginia bats were firing Friday evening, it seemed as if Post 239 couldn’t string together the hits at the right time.
Nonetheless, Lindgren said the season was ultimately a success.
“It was a great season for us. I don’t know the last time Virginia has made it to substate for Legion ball. It was a good season sure.”
