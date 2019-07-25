BEN ROMSAAS
MESABI DAILY NEWS
MARBLE — The Virginia American Legion baseball team played their best baseball of the season last weekend, going undefeated at the District 8 Tournament in Ely. Post 239 looks to keep trending upward beginning today at the Northeast Substate Tournament in Marble.
After an exciting pair of district wins in Ely last weekend, the strong energy has carried itself into this week’s practices, according to Post 239 head coach Kody Lindgren.
“All this week, really, we’ve had really good practices,” Lindgren said Thursday evening. “ I think they’re all looking forward to playing tomorrow. It’s all very excited and they’re just looking forward to the opportunity and I think they know that they can win so we just want to compete and have fun and enjoy the moment.”
Virginia drew the No. 5 seed and will open up play with No. 2 Wadena, a team Post 239 hasn’t seen this season. Despite the unfamiliar opponent, Lindgren expects every game they play to feature two quality teams.
“All I really know about them is who they’ve played and what their record is. I know they’re good but we can compete. I think we have a chance to win against any team at substate.”
Other teams qualifying from Division 8 include International Falls, Ely and the host Taconite. Lindgren noted that the parity between the four qualifying teams was really high this year and believes getting the wins will come down to execution.
“Any of the fours us could beat the other on any given day this year. So I think it’s all going to come down to the pitching and who’s making those routine plays and not making those errors.”
Lindgren repeated that mantra to his players, noting the importance of stringing everything together as they head further into the playoffs.
“I just told them, you know, pitch a great game and make plays and have quality at-bats. That’ll give any team a run for their money. As long as we’re not making errors, we’ll be competing.”
Putting in a full spring schedule with the high school team and a summer schedule with the Legion team, Virginia looks to be playing their best baseball at the right time.
“I know this is the furthest these guys have made it in a while. But I definitely think we’re playing our best baseball right when we need to be. It all starts with great pitching and we’ve just been able to make the plays and hit the ball and score runs which has been huge.”
To score those runs, Post 239 looks to make some smart decisions at the plate and while running the bases.
“It’s all about those quality at-bats. If we go in swinging at the first pitch every time, we won’t be successful but if we all go in with the same mind set of getting on base and stealing those bases then I think we’ll do what we need to do.”
Ultimately, the goal remains the same: Advance to the state tournament.
“We’ve just got a great group of guys and I’ve enjoyed the season with them. We just hope to compete and make it to state. That’s been the goal all summer.”
—
Virginia opens up play with Wadena at 2:30 p.m. in Marble.
