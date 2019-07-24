CLOQUET — The recipe to winning baseball games is getting good pitching, hitting and defense.
The Hibbing American Legion baseball only got a little bit of that, and Post 222 paid for it as it fell 7-2 to Cloquet in a Sub-State 10 playoff contest Wednesday at Ed Mettner Field.
Hibbing pitcher Eli Sundquist walked three batters, and Post 222 committed five errors in the second inning. Post 262 would score six runs and all but put Hibbing away.
“We had runners on base in certain situations, especially early, and we didn’t get them in,” Hibbing manager Adam Schafer said. “It is what it is. Sometimes you hit balls right at guys, and pitchers make good pitches.
“Hats off to them. It was that inning. We had a couple walks, and we made four or five errors and they scored six runs. It ended 7-2. That’s the story of the game — one inning.”
Hibbing had a chance to get on the board first in the first inning as Blace Tomberlin walked with one out and Sundquist singled.
Cloquet starting pitcher Tim Pokornowsky got the nest two hitters to end the threat.
Sundquist worked out of a threat in the Post 262 first as Jake Huhta walked and Nick Baker singled him to third.
Sundquist would get two strikeouts and a pop out to end the inning.
In the Post 222 second, Joe Allison singled, then with two out, Ryne Sampson doubled, putting runners on second and third. Pokornowsky got a strikeout to get out of the inning.
That’s when things fell apart for Hibbing.
Ryan Gray would reach on an error, then Zach Tyman bunted. The throws to second sailed into center field, putting runners on first and third.
Elijah Hali grounded to third, but that ball was misplayed for an error, allowing Gray to score.
With one out, Huhta walked to load the bases. Hibbing had a chance to get out of the inning when Nick Baker grounded back to Sundquist. He threw home to force out Tyman, but the throw to first was handled properly, and that allowed two more runs to score.
Pokornowsky and Noah Niemi both walked, then Kayden Crane singled, and when his ball was misplayed for an error in the outfield, two more runs scored.
Post 222 had two chances to get out of that inning, but didn’t and the damage was done.
“We had the first grounder, and that would have been one out,” Schafer said. “We had a potential double play on a bunt. We had three or four chances to get out of that inning. We didn’t do it, and they ended up scoring six. We end up losing 7-2.
“We played solid the rest of the game. We had some walks, but we wiggled out of those jam by making plays. It’s that one-inning-story-of-the game.”
Noah Vinopal replaced Sundquist on the mound in the third inning, and he worked out of a jam, then Post 222 finally found a chink in Post 262’s armor, after Pokornowsky was replaced on the hill by Crane.
With two out in the fourth, Allison singled, then Brody Niskanen and Sampson walked. Vinopol walked to force home a run, but Crane got a pop out to end that threat.
In Hibbing’s fifth, Sundquist walked, then Codieh Powers singled. Dan Rusten reached on a fielder’s choice ground ball. Sundquist would score on a wild pitch, but once again, Post 222 couldn’t keep the inning going.
“We were thinking that when we saw that guy (Crane) warming up in the bullpen,” Schafer said. “They probably weren’t bringing in their No. 2. We thought being down 6-0 that we could, at least, make it a game. We got a couple back, but it wasn’t enough. It worked out for them. Hats off to them.”
Hibbing just couldn’t get a key hit when it needed one.
“We didn’t barrel a ton of balls, and the times we did, we hit them right at guys,” Schafer said. “We didn’t have any luck on the balls put in play, but we didn’t hit a ton hard, too. The first guy they threw and the last guy they threw, are good pitchers, their top guys.
“It’s tough. Not many teams barrel them up consistently. That’s been our strong suit all year. Hopefully, that comes around, especially in our elimination game.”
Cloquet would get an insurance run in the sixth when Pokornowsky walked, stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error.
It all boils down to one bad inning, and Hibbing has to find a way around that.
“It’s been the same thing in nearly every game that we’ve lost,” Schafer said. “In the games we’ve won, it’s been more of a complete seven I don’t think it’s a lack of focus. I don’t have an answer for that.”
Pokornowsky tossed three innings, allowing three hits. He struck out three and walked one. Crane tossed .2 innings, giving up one hit and walking three. Huhta tossed 2.1 innings, giving up one hit, striking out one and walking one. Nick Baker tossed one inning, striking out one.
Sundquist hurled two innings, giving up two hits, walking four and striking out three. Vinopal tossed 1.2 innings. He gave up four hits and walked one. Sampson worked 2.1 innings, walking five.
Allison had two hits for Hibbing. Powers and Sampson had the other hits.
Tyman had two hits for Post 262.
Hibbing 9
Pequot Lakes 4
CLOQUET — Hibbing stayed alive in the Sub-State 10 Tournament by getting a combined pitching effort from Powers, Niskanen and Rusten in the win over Pequot Lakes at Ed Mettner Field.
Post 222 will now play the loser of the West Duluth and Lakeview game at 4:30 p.m., today in Cloquet.
“We’re in survive-and-advance mode right now,” Schafer said. “We have to battle. When it comes down to pitching, we’re all in the same boat. Hopefully, our offense continus to roll today.”
Hibbing got off to a 1-0 lead when Blace Tomberlin reached third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Sundquist.
Pequot Lakes would score four times in the third to take a 4-1 lead.
“When we got down by three, we pulled Codieh,” Schafer said. “(Andy) Kolden and I talked, and we said we hope that didn’t backfire on us. Brody got in trouble a few times, but he battled. They all battled, and that leaves us in a good spot for today.
“We went eight unanswered, so it was nice to respond.”
Post 222 would score four times in the third as Sampson singled, then Vinopal and Tomberlin walked to load the bases. Sundquist hit an RBI single, then both Westerberg and Powers walked to force home runs.
Rusten hit an RBI single to end the rally.
Hibbing scored once in the fourth as Vinopal tripled. Sundquist singled him, but Post 222 did leave the bases loaded as both Westerberg and Powers walked.
Hibbing added three more runs in the fifth as Allison and Niskanen both singled, but a double-play ball put Allison on third with two out.
Vinopal and Tomberlin both walked, then Sundquist hit a two-run single. The last run scored on a wild pitch.
“The difference in this game is we had a little better barrel contact,” Schafer said. “We had more extra-base hits. We ran the bases more aggressively. We put pressure on their pitchers.
“They ran out of pitchers, so that was beneficial as well. Our bats came alive, and that was good to see.”
HL 000 110 0 — 2 4 6
CL 060 001 x — 7 6 1
Hibbing: Eli Sundquist (L), Noah Vinopal (3rd), Ryne Sampson (2.1) and Hayden Westerberg; Cloquet: Tim Pokornowsky (W), Kayden Crane (4th), Jake Huhta (4th), Nick Baker (7th) and Baker, Huhta (7th); 2B — Sampson.
PL 004 000 0 — 4 7 0
HL 104 130 x — 9 8 0
