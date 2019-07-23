Ted Anderson
Grand Rapids Herald-Review
GRAND RAPIDS — With a 22-5 record and the No. 1 seed entering the American Legion Minnesota Sub-State 10 Tournament, the Grand Rapids Post No. 60 baseball team can’t help but feel confident entering the tournament.
Grand Rapids is coming off an impressive three-game run in the Princeton Tournament where Post No. 60 pitchers allowed just six hits and three runs in three games against good competition as Rapids claimed the championship.
In a double-elimination tournament, pitching depth is key to being successful and Grand Rapids has a bounty in that department. Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen said Post No. 60 has four No. 1 pitchers and four No. 5 pitchers and they are all adept at throwing strikes.
Grand Rapids opens the tournament on Wednesday when it takes on Pequot Lakes at 1:30 p.m. in Cloquet. If Rapids wins that game, it would play at 6:30 p.m. in Cloquet against the winner of Cloquet and Hibbing. Should Post No. 60 lose, it would play at 4 p.m. in Cloquet.
In other opening-round games on Wednesday, No. 3 seed Brainerd faces No. 6 seed West Duluth, and No. 7 seed Thunder Bay takes on No. 2 seed Lakeview.
Action continues through Saturday, July 27, when the championship game is slated to be conducted in Cloquet.
Kinnunen said Post No. 60 did not secure the No. 1 seed easily. He said in the seeding process, coaches seed teams but don’t seed their own team. In that process, it ended in a three-way tie between Duluth Lakeview, Brainerd and Grand Rapids.
The three teams that tied then voted again, where all teams voted for themselves as the top seed. That meant that the final decision came down to drawing cards and Greg Tulla, assistant coach of Post No. 60, displayed his magic.
“Coach Tulla pulled the ace; he’s a good card player,” Kinnunen laughed. “It got us the No. 1 seed.”
Kinnunen said his squad played Pequot Lakes earlier in the season and Post No. 60 swept a doubleheader by the scores of 15-2 and 4-0 in Nisswa. However, the manager said Pequot Lakes was missing four players which could make a difference this time around.
“They were awfully young with some guys gone and they had some VFW kids playing,” Kinnunen explained. “You don’t know if the four guys that were gone were their four best players and if so, then we are in for a ball game. We will find out come Wednesday.”
While Post No. 60 is the top seed, Kinnunen said a number of teams can come out on top of the tournament.
“Lakeview beat us and they have Jackson Edwards, a 6-6 left-hander that throws hard and he shut us out in high school,” Kinnunen said. “They beat us 6-0 in the first game of Legion this year.
“Brainerd has two throwers also but we don’t know what they have. We didn’t play them in high school and we know they played Duluth East tough in high school and beat them I think 5-3. So, you have two quality teams there.
“Then you have West Duluth as a sleeper. They have never put their full team on the field at one time this year. They have the Duluth Marshall kids that won state in Class AA and the Duluth Denfeld kids that won Section 7AAA. They are a good team also and we are happy they are in the opposite bracket from us.”
Kinnunen is confident his team can perform well in the tournament.
“If we keep pitching the way we have the last week or two and play defense, that will keep us in the game,” the manager said. “We always know that we can scratch a run out with a bunt if we need to.”
Kinnunen said there are rules regarding pitching that need to be followed. He said pitchers are allowed 105 pitches and two appearances in one day, or if they throw in back-to-back days, they are then forced to rest a game.
“You have to keep track and when you have as many pitchers as us, it’s not as tough,” he said. “It would be easier if we only had four guys and we knew we could roll them out one, two, three, four, but now we can play around with it. If a guy doesn’t start well then we can get him out of there and bring in the next guy and we can go right down the row.
“For that first game, we have a lot of guys to choose from.”
Kinnunen said the objective is to win a championship, and he said all he can ask for is if his team is in a position to win a game when it is in the late innings.
“If we continue to play the way we have and pitch the way we have especially, we are going to have a shot,” Kinnunen said.
