Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The last time the Hibbing American Legion baseball team took the field was nine days ago in the Gopher Classic.
Since then, Post 222 had two games cancelled, so they didn’t get the chance to gain some momentum heading into the Sub-State 10 Tournament.
How that affects Hibbing will be on display today when No. 54 seeded Post 222 takes on No. 4 seeded Cloquet in a Sub-State 10 playoff opener, beginning at 11 a.m., at Ed Mettner Field in Cloquet.
Hibbing manager Adam Schafer would have liked to have played those two games that were called off, but it also gave his team a chance to rest up before the postseason.
“We should be fresh having not played for awhile,” Schafer said. “We’ve had a couple of batting-practice sessions, and we’ve gotten a lot of work in to prepare for this. You never know how you’re going to respond if you come out flat for an inning or two.
“You never know. We’re refreshed and ready to play. It’s a winnable game with Eli (Sundquist) going. When you have that, you always have a chance. I’m not too concerned about having the layoff, but we finally get to play.”
In all, Post 222 was off for nine days. That gave Hibbing a chance to work on some things, especially the hitting part of the game.
“We came in Monday for batting practice, and we took batting practice Tuesday,” Schafer said. “The way we look at it is offensively, that’s our strong suit. When we’re successful, we’re hitting the ball. If we hit like we know how to hit, we have a chance to win the game. That’s our mentality going in.
“We have to score a lot of runs. That’s no slight to our pitchers. With Eli going, it might take one or two runs, but we want to be as offensively potent as we can be.”
That all starts at the top of Post 222’s order.
“It’s going to take one through nine, but the top of our order has set the tone,” Schafer said. “Those guys and everyone who has fed off of that, they’re the table setters. The old saying is, ‘Hitting is contagious.’”
Sundquist, who had an outstanding high-school season, and made his mark at an all-star game this summer in Chaska, gives Post 222 a good chance to beat Post 262.
Schafer won’t mess around in the pitching department.
“Our mentality is we have to win the first one,” he said. “We’ll ride him to 105 pitches if we have to. He’s going to pitch as long as he can, and if we lose him for the rest of the weekend, we lose him.
“We have to win this game to stay in the winner’s bracket. That sets the tone for the whole tournament. That gets the confidence going in.”
That also means that Codieh Powers will be next up, win or lose.
“If we win, we’ll probably be playing Grand Rapids,” Schafer said “We’ve played them close twice. We like our one-two punch. Powers knows Rapids well. He’s pitched against them his whole career. We’ll take our chances with that every single time.
“I’m not going to get cute with it. Our goal is to win the first game. I don’t want to overthink it. It’s a double-elimination tournament. If you get cute, that can be deflating if you lose. This way, win or lose, the guys will have confidence going into the next game.”
Hibbing’s defense will play a big role in this game, especially.
“The guys will be in positions they’re familiar with, positions they’ve played in all summer,” Schafer said. “It comes down to them keeping it simple, making those routine plays. If we do that, it will help Eli with his pitch efficiency.
“If we’re giving extra outs, that’s extra pitches. It always snowballs on you. One or two innings have hurt us this season. We have to stay focused. These guys know what to do.”
Post 222 didn’t get the opportunity to play Cloquet this summer as Post 262 couldn’t field enough players for the game, but Schafer knows what they’re capable of doing on the diamond.
“We get the chance to play them now,” Schafer said. “They’ve always had decent ball players, guys at the top of their order that can hit. They also have guys who can throw. They’re similar to us.
“It’s four vs. five so both teams are even. They are who they are. I’m looking at us to come out and play our game. They had a close game in the spring, so I’m expecting a close, close type of game.”
Grand Rapids did get the No. 1 seed, and will play No. 8 Pequot Lakes at 1:30 p.m., in Cloquet. No. 2 Lakeview takes on No. 7 Thunder Bay at 1:30 p.m., at Wade Stadium, and No. 3 Brainerd plays No. 6 West Duluth at 11 a.m., at Wade Stadium.
If Hibbing beats Cloquet, it would play at 6:30 p.m., in Cloquet against the winner of the Grand Rapids/Pequot Lakes game. If Post 222 loses, they would play at 4 p.m., against either Grand Rapids or Pequot Lakes. Both of those games are in Cloquet.
