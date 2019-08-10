HIBBING — The season didn’t end the way the Hibbing American Legion team wanted it to end, but some positives did come to light in 2019.
The foursome of Eli Sundquist, Joe Allison, Noah Vinopal and Hayden Westerberg earned the right to play the Sub-State 10 All-Star game, which begins at 4:30 p.m., today at Al Nyberg Field in Bennett Park.
The Eighth District VFW All-Star game will be played at 2 p.m., in Hibbing.
Needless to say, all four Post 222 players are honored to be included in the game.
“It’ll be a good experience playing with the best legion kids in the area right now,” Sundquist said.
Only Sundquist might not be able to play. He is currently in Hinckley playing with the Hibbing amateur baseball team in the Eastern Minny Regionals. The Miners are shooting for a state berth.
“I’d feel bad if I couldn’t play, but then again, the Miners are competing for another state-tourney run, so that would be exciting for me,” Sundquist said. “If I do make it, this game will be fun and exciting.”
Allison echoed Sundquist’s words.
“It’s big,” Allison said. “I wasn’t expecting it. This was my first year playing Legion, and usually, the other guys get the opportunity to play before me. I’m excited about it.”
It may have been his first season on the team, but Allison handled himself nicely.
“I think I handled it well,” Allison said. “I played varsity baseball the whole season, so I saw the pitching. There wasn’t a lot of difference between the two. I started off hot for a few games, then I went into a slump for a few games.
“Toward the end of the season, I started hitting the ball. That may have led to me getting chosen for this game. It’s cool to get another chance to play baseball. I didn’t think I would get the chance. I’m going to go out there and have some fun, get an at bat or two, get a few hits and some RBI to help the team win.”
When Vinopal got the call to play, he was in seventh heaven
“I feel honored to be playing,” Vinopal said. “For them to see that I have the potential to play further in ball was cool for me. Not everybody gets to play with the best players around. My dad was proud of me for being able to do this, so I was happy.
“This shows that I can go on to play further ball in college. That’s my ultimate goal. I want to play with players that want to play the game as much as I do.”
Like Allison, it was Vinopal’s first stint on the Legion team, and like Allison, he handled himself well.
“I thought I did well,” Vinopal said. “I made a couple of errors, and I was hitting alright at the beginning of the year. In VFW, it was lower-league
pitching. It was much faster in In Legion, and the overall skill was much better.
“Instead of getting base hits in the gaps, you saw very, very small gaps at this level. The players are much faster, bigger and stronger. Every game was a huge jump for me.”
Vinopal said he would like to make an impact on the game.
“I want to at least get on base,” Vinopal said. “That’s my main goal. I want to make a few good plays in the field, too.”
Westerberg is also honored to be a part of this game.
“It’ll be fun playing with Joe, Eli and Noah, and competing with the other kids around here,” Westerberg said.
Westerberg, who is a catcher, felt more comfortable behind the plate this season. He learned how to handle his pitchers, but now, he’s going to have to learn how to handle some different pitchers this time around.
“After catching a couple of years, I am more comfortable behind the plate,” Westerberg said. “Getting that experience, once you get to know your pitchers it comes easier. It’ll be a new task. It’s something to figure out. I will try and do my part.”
Westerberg just wants to be a solid teammate.
“I want to make regular plays and be solid,” Westerberg said. “Maybe catch a couple of guys running on me. Who knows? I want to be reliable. That’s what I’m trying to go for.”
Joining them on the teams will be Nic Baker of Cloquet; Dalton Schreffler of Ely; Zach Lindseth and Bobby Lind of Eveleth-Gilbert; Grant Anderson and Colin Dibb of Grand Rapids; Blaine Humbert and Trimble Butler of International Falls; Jeb Paczynski of Hermantown; Andrew Miller, Ero Wallin and Tristen Bockovich of Cook County; Ethan Endreson of Taconite; Matt Johnson and Luke Nordquist of Proctor; and Maddux Baggs and Alex Busich of West Duluth.
Playing in the VFW contest for Post 1221 will by Peyton Forer, Isaac Colbaugh and Jude Sundquist.
