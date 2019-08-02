ELY – Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton collected 13 hits and limited Ely to just two hits in a 9-0 quarterfinal victory in the Division II American Legion State Tournament in Ely.
Post 248 was plagued by six errors and three hit batsmen, while their bats went silent in the opening round loss.
With D-G-F holding a 2-0 lead after three innings, the visitors came up big in the fourth with four runs and added two more in the sixth take take control of the contest.
Carter Bohn started things off with a double down the right field line in the fourth before Alec Gulseth was hit by a pitch. Jacobe Stetz’s bunt single loaded the bases and a wild pitch made it 3-0 for D-G-F.
Nathan Leitner’s sacrifice RBI made it 4-0 and Carter Kohler’s RBI single to right field extended the lead to 5-0. Jimmy Phillips followed that up with a fly ball to center, which was dropped and the lead went to 6-0.
Post 397 was held off the board until the sixth when they added two more.
D-G-F’s Kohler doubled off the center field fence and Phillips then came up with an RBI single to left field. Bohn then added an RBI single to left field to make it 8-0 after six.
Ely answered with a walk and a single by Dalton Schreffler, but no runners from the home squad were able to make it home.
D-G-F scored its final run in the top of the seventh on a bases-loaded single to right for a 9-0 advantage.
The bottom of the seventh was no different for Ely as Zach Cheney rapped a hit to center, but D-G-F made a nice running catch. Bralyn Lislegard got on with a walk, but was the Ely runner was again left stranded to close out the contest.
After the loss, Ely head coach Tom Coombe said, “they showed why they are 26-4. They are very athletic. They run well. They don’t mistakes, and if you make mistakes against them, they capitalize.
“That was I think the story of the ball game.’’
D-G-F took advantage of the innings prolonged by errors and scored pretty much each time.
Ely’s struggles at the plate were another matter.
“Their first guy (Nathan Leitner) had us really off balance. They threw their No. 1 at us and I took that as a sign of respect. Reliever Tanner Tahran “handcuffed us and we just weren’t able to get anything going.’’ Post 248 couldn’t come up with a big hit and the visitors made some nice plays in the field, he added.
Ely’s game was the final of four on the day and followed the opening ceremonies at Veterans Memorial Field, which featured all eight teams lining up on the edge of the infield.
“You couldn’t have written it any better’’ with the atmosphere at the stadium, Ely head coach Tom Coombe said.
The weather was beautiful all day – except for a 30-minute lightning delay midway through the top of the first.
