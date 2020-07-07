HIBBING — Last week, the first team of the Hibbing Babe Ruth baseball team opened its season, so now it was time for the second team to begin playing ball.
Other than a rough first inning, the Hornets played tough baseball, but Grand Rapids was a little better, grinding out a 7-0 victory Monday at Al Nyberg Field.
Post 60 took advantage of four Hibbing errors in the first inning to score twice, and they never looked back.
In the top of the first, Hornet pitcher Codeih Powers retired the first two hitters he faced, then Kodi Miller reached on an error, which set the wheels in motion.
Wyatt Zuehlke singled, but three-straight throwing errors allowed both runners to score, making it 2-0.
“That was big,” Grand Rapids coach Bill Kinnunen said. “They threw it around a little bit, and we took advantage of it. That was the ball game right there. When we play them later in the year, it’ll be a tougher game.
“This was our third time out, and their first time out.”
From there, four Grand Rapids pitchers shut the door on Hibbing, allowing just one hit, striking out 11 and walking four.
Against a team like Grand Rapids, giving extra outs is never a good thing.
“We should have been out of the inning, then it snowballed on us,” Hibbing coach Adam Schafer said. “We were able to come out of it not as bad as it could have been. Codeih bore down and wiggled out of that inning, only giving up those two runs.
“But we had to dig ourselves out of a hole the rest of the game. When you give a team like Rapids extra outs, they make you pay for it.”
Post 60 would add one run in the fourth as Ben Morque singled, took second on a walk to Henke and scored on a single by Wyatt Holcomb.
Grand Rapids plated two more runs in the fifth as Gideon Beck singled, stole second and scored on a double by Miller. Miller scored on a fielder’s choice ground ball hit by Morque.
Post 60 added its final two runs of the game in the seventh as Myles Gunderson singled with one out, then Austin Moen walked. Garrett Drotts doubled home both of those runs.
Henke started for Grand Rapids, tossing two innings, allowing no hits, striking out five and walking one; Gunderson worked two innings, striking out one and walking one; Ty Karnes pitched two innings, allowing one hit, striking out four and walking one; and Beck threw one inning, striking out two.
“We were OK defensively, and we pitched well,” Kinnunen said. “We knew coming into the high school season that we had a solid staff, then we added Ty, who graduated last year, as another pitcher.
“Our bats are starting to come around. They haven’t caught up with the arms yet, but hopefully, they do.”
Powers tossed five innings, allowing five hits, striking out three and walking three. Ryley Lund hurled the last two innings, giving up three hits. He struck out one and walked one.
“That was their first time seeing live pitching, so there’s rust to be expected,” Schafer said. “The balls we put in play were hit hard, but right at guys. A part of it was unlucky. We weren’t able to string anything together.”
Hibbing’s lone hit came off the bat of Cole Mammenga in the fourth inning.
GR 200 120 2 — 7 5 1
HIB 000 000 0 — 0 1 4
Grand Rapids: Kyle Henke (W), Myles Gunderson (3rd), Ty Karnes (5th), Gideon Beck (7th) and Ben Morque; Hibbing: Codeih Powers (L), Ryley Lund (6th) and Justin Yuretich, Evan Radovich (2nd); 2B — Kodi Miller, Garrett Drotts
Eveleth-Gilbert 4,
West Duluth 3
EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert Senior Babe Ruth team grabbed an early lead Monday on the way to a 4-3 victory over West Duluth.
E-G scored on singles by Bobby Lind, Andrew Hakly, Zach Lindseth, Brandon Lind, and Tommy Schlotec in the first inning.
Carter Flannigan picked up the win on the hill for the Bears as he went two innings, giving up two hits and three runs. Hakly, Will Bittman, and Schlotec combined to throw five scoreless innings.
West Duluth managed two hits on the day.
E-G had 10 hits led by Brandon Lind, Hunter Pederson, Schlotec, and Lindseth, who all had two hits on the day.
Next up for Eveleth-Gilbert is a trip to Grand Marais tonight.
JUNIOR BABE RUTH
Virginia1 18,
Ely 13
VIRGINIA — The Virginia1 Babe Ruth baseball team fell behind 5-0 to visiting Ely Monday, but roared back to earn an 18-13 victory at Stock Field.
Down 5-0, Virginia was paced by Damian Tapio in the bottom half of the first with a single and an RBI double.
Brandt Tiedeman went on the connect for an RBI single, Travis Bird added an RBI sacrifice and Colton Gallus and Benett Simon each singled as Virginia retook the lead at 6-5.
The home team kept the lead throughout the game and was leading 10-9 going into the sixth inning. Virginia exploded at the plate as they scored eight runs and sent 13 batters to the plate. The eight-run output was led by Emma Lamppa and Gallus with singles and Mason Rutchasky with a RBI. Lamppa also added an RBI in the fifth, Rutchasky had one RBI in the third and Tapio singled in the third, as well.
Lamppa got the win on the mound after coming on in relief of Tapio in the second inning. She fanned six Ely batters, walked two and gave up two runs on one hit in 3 1/3 innings of work.
Virginia1 (4-1) hosts Aurora at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Stock Field.
