AURORA — Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Asher Zubich put down a monumental performance Thursday night, dropping 61 points to lead the Rangers past Mesabi East, 93-81.
Zubich’s game was nothing short of remarkable according to Mesabi East head coach Dan Darbo.
The game was tied up at 80 apiece with two and a half minutes to play, but shortly after, Mesabi East’s Kody Frey and Tyler Ritter fouled out. From there, the Rangers hit their shots while the Giants couldn’t buy a bucket.
Zubich finished the contest with eight threes to go along with his performance. Nikolas Jesch had 18 for MI-B.
Mesabi East was led by Hunter Hannuksela with 31. Frey had 17, Ritter had 16 and Cody Fallstrom had 11.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Northeast Range 53,
Fond du Lac 46
At Babbitt, the Northeast Range girls’ basketball team used a balanced scoring act to pick up a 53-46 win over visiting Fond du Lac Ojibwe Thursday evening.
Jenna Smith and Casey Zahnow paced the Nighthawks with 17 points apiece. Thia Lossing added 11 for her squad.
“I thought we came out with a little more intensity today on the defensive end,” said Northeast Range head coach Paxton Goodsky. “That intensity set the pace for us. A lot of people stepped up for us on offense and we were able to work the ball inside more effectively.”
Allison Cooley led Fond du Lac with 18 with Solai Mohr adding 10.
Deer River 66,
North Woods 57
At Cook, the Grizzlies put three players in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors came away with a 66-57 victory.
North Woods was led by Brynn Simpson with 16, Sasha Strong with 15 and Kennedy Wardas with 14.
