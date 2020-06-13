HIBBING — When Mitchell Ziemba left for Mexico on March 10, he fully expected to be back in time for Hibbing High School baseball practice.
Officially, baseball was supposed to start March 16, but state high school league rules permitted one week of conditioning, which Ziemba missed.
In no way did Ziemba think the season wouldn’t start on time. He was prepared for it. He had heard no such rumors to the contrary.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, Ziemba and his teammates got a big dose of reality.
There would be no baseball season for 2020 senior members of the Bluejackets.
“For me, it was tough,” Ziemba said. “I didn’t get to go to any practices. I never even got a chance to start. It was hard to not be able to start. I didn’t even think about it when I was in Mexico.
“I didn’t think it would get this far.”
As Ziemba was starting to near the end of his trip, that’s when the reality became clear.
“During those last few days, that’s when I realized it probably wasn’t going to happen,” Ziemba said. “Things were shutting down, and colleges were getting an extra week of spring break.
“When they started going online, and they pushed us back another week, that’s when it sunk in. I was excited to get back with the boys and have some fun. I was sad about it. I started baseball in the ninth-grade, so I hadn’t been playing it my whole life, but it was something I enjoyed.”
With six seniors, Hibbing was on the verge of making something good happen.
“I thought we were going to have a good team,” Ziemba said. “We had all of those seniors coming back and some solid underclassmen coming up that were good, too.”
Ziemba said he’s not an emotional person, but this hit him hard.
“It was sad,” he said. “It was weird for a little bit thinking I should be playing baseball and not sitting in my room doing homework. I was missing my friends. I was missing not seeing them every day. I missed playing baseball.”
What did Ziemba do to occupy his time?
“I was hanging out outside, and going to the lake to fish to keep my mind off of it,” he said. “I was fishing two or three times a week with Isaac Colbaugh. We went to the Boundary Waters as well.
“It helps. Staying inside thinking about it makes it worse. Doing stuff takes my mind off of it.”
At least his coach, Jay Wetzel, was there to provide some support.
“He’s been keeping in touch with us,” Ziemba said. “He’ was telling us what was going on. It’s helped to know that they care about us and miss us.”
As for Ziemba’s graduation plans, those have been shot down, too.
“I was going to have a party at MJ’s on Swan Lake,” Ziemba said. “It’s not going to work out.”
In the fall, Ziemba plans on attending Hibbing Community College and finishing his AA degree.
After that, we will attend Lake Superior College in Duluth and earn a degree in the Science of Nursing.
With that said, Ziemba had to sacrifice one thing — no more hockey.
“That was a tough decision to not choose hockey and continue on, but I want to start my life with a job and get right into it,” Ziemba said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.