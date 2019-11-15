EVELETH — Eveleth-Gilbert Area goalie Rachel Woods stopped 48 shots Friday night, but it wasn’t enough for the Golden Bears as Mahtomedi skated by E-G, 2-1.
Kylie Baranzelli got the scoring started for Eveleth-Gilbert in the first period with a goal at 8:33. She was assisted on the play by Anneka Lundgren.
Woods stopped 20 shots in the first period to give the Bears a lead heading into the second but it wouldn’t last long.
The Zephyrs got their scoring start just over a minute into the second period with Megan Johnson taking the pass from Emma Dornseif for a score to knot things up at one apiece. Woods stopped 14 more shots in the second while Eveleth-Gilbert Area had only managed nine shots through two periods.
In the third period, Mahtomedi’s Erika Broten broke the tie with a goal at 11:41 to make it 2-1 in favor of the Zephyrs. She was assisted by Anna Jerylo.
That score would hold and the Bears skated off the ice with a 2-1 loss. Woods finished the contest with 48 saves. Zephyrs goalie Lauren Hamme finished the contest with 13 saves.
Eveleth-Gilbert Area falls to 202 on the season. The Golden Bears will be back in action on Tuesday when they take on North Shore at 7 p.m. in Silver Bay.
MHS 0 1 1 — 2
EGA 1 0 0 — 1
First Period
1, EG, Kylie Baranzelli (Anneka Lundgren), 8:33.
Second Period
2, Megan Johnson (Emma Dornseif), 1:23.
Third Period
3, Erika Broten (Anna Jerylo), 11:41.
Saves: Rachel Woods, EG, 20-14-14—48; Lauren Hamme, M, 2-6-5—13.
Penalties-Minutes: EG, 5-10; M, 2-4.
