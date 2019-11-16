HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team played back-to-back games this weekend, and even though the Bluejackets finished 0-2, Coach Pete Hyduke was happy with the effort.
After falling 3-2 to Roseville Area on Friday, Hibbing/Chisholm took to the ice again Saturday and fell 3-0 to Mahtomedi at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Yes, they were two losses, but that’s why the Bluejackets play a tough schedule.
Every game is a learning experience.
“This was a different type of caliber team that we played,” Hyduke said. “Both Roseville and Mahtomedi have deep, strong teams. I thought that we played well Friday, and today, we came in not knowing this team, and what was going to come at us.
“We hadn’t played them before. They came at us strong in the first, and we didn’t want to get out of our comfort zone. I give them credit. I thought Mahtomedi was the superior team in the first.”
The Zephyrs did control play for much of the first period, allowing only four Hibbing/Chisholm shots in the first 17 minutes of action.
Mahtomedi, which had 14 shots on goal, was having trouble trying to beat Bluejacket goalie Lily Hess, but the Zephyrs got the break they needed at 9:51 by going on the power play.
It took just 26 seconds for Mahtomedi to score as Karen Miller put in a rebound to make it 1-0.
Allie Bussey had a chance to tie the game with a breakaway, but Mahtomedi goaltender Lauren Hamme came up with a save.
That got Hibbing/Chisholm fired up a little bit, but the Bluejackets couldn’t generate many quality scoring chances.
Even so, Hyduke thought his team picked up its play.
“As the game went on I thought we played better,” Hyduke said. “We worked harder. You don’t want to get behind a good team like that and have to battle back.”
Hibbing/Chisholm needed that all-important next goal, but the Zephyrs would make it 2-0 when Emma Dornseif sniped a shot over the left shoulder of Hess at 12:13 of the second.
The Bluejackets didn’t have many good chances in the second period, but when it did, Hibbing/Chisholm couldn’t capitalize on them.
“We had some good chances,” Hyduke said. “We had Allie’s breakaway. We had a couple close ones that went by the net. Would we have liked a few more quality ones? Yeah.
“I think in the second where Megan (Bussey) had two chances on bouncing pucks at the backdoor. We did have some of those chances, but we came up short. Part of that is the tempo you have to play at is different than what we’re used to seeing. That’s why we play these teams to get prepared for that.”
The Bluejackets didn’t match Mahtomedi’s tempo, especially in that first period.
“It was evident at the beginning of the game that we didn’t,” Hyduke said. “They came out skating hard, but as the game went on, I thought we played better, and our tempo improved.
“Our in-their-face mentality got better. Do we still have a ways to go? Absolutely, but overall for the weekend, I thought we had some growth. We still have a long way to go.”
The Zephyrs got an empty-net, short-handed goal from Megan Johnson at 15:47 of the third period.
Hess would stop 23 shots. Hamme had 14 saves.
MHS 1 1 1 — 3
HC 0 0 0 — 0
First Period — 1. M, Karen Miller (Terah Skillings), pp, 10:17.
Second Period — 2. M, Emma Dornseif, 12:13.
Third Period — 3. M, Megan Johnson (Emme Nelson), en, 15:47.
Goalie Saves — Mahtomedi, Lauren Hamme 3-8-3—14; Hibbing/Chisholm, Lily Hess 13-6-4—23.
