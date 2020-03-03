Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — As the Chisholm High School boys basketball team enters the playoffs, only two players — Jude Sundquist and Danny Rusten — have postseason experience.
So when the Bluesteaks travel to Cloquet today to take on Fond du Lac in a 7 p.m., contest, the rest of the team will be participating in their first playoff game.
Chisholm enters the game with an 8-17 record in Coach Jeremy Fleming’s first season on the bench. Not quite the start he was looking for.
“I was anticipating a few more wins,” Fleming said. “We set a goal of being .500 just because we’re so young. We didn't quite make that mark, but we are where we are. We lost a few games that potentially, we probably should have won.
“It was because we were turning the ball over.”
At times, Chisholm was averaging 20 turnovers per game.
“When you turn the ball over that much, you’re going to lose some games,” Fleming said. “It’s about court time, and the guys not playing together. If they don’t play together during the summer, sometimes, that shows.
“It was that and getting used to a new offense. That takes some time, knowing where the guys are on the court.”
Even so, Fleming liked the way his team developed this season.
“Once we get more confidence, especially with the freshmen, that will help our team,” Fleming said. “Going forward, Bryce (Warner) will be a senior next year, and John (Mitchell), who is new to the game, will help us, too.”
That’s where that experience comes into play. Fleming is interested in seeing how his young team handles the situation.
Fortunately for Chisholm, it has played the Ojibway on their floor on Jan. 17, so the Bluestreaks will be familiar with the venue.
Chisholm lost that game 91-86.
“It’s not an easy place to play,” Fleming said. “Hopefully, having that experience will help us, just knowing that when we did play them, we, potentially, had a chance to win.”
In that game, Fleming said Fond du Lac shot the ball well, especially Brady Barney.
“They have a confidence in them, and that hurt our guys a little bit, just being inexperienced,” Fleming said. “They shoot the three well, but they also drive. Barney, he surprised me because he would fake the outside, then drive in against us to get himself to the free throw line.
“That can be difficult to defend. When you’re trying to defend the outside and the inside, it’s one of the hardest things in basketball to defend. They don’t shoot the mid-range all that much. That’s a lost art in basketball now.”
Getting to the free throw line is something the Bluestreaks must do a better job at this time around.
“That’s the one thing we didn’t do well that first time we played them,” Fleming said. “We can attack their defense a little bit more than we did. We took some outside shots that I thought we didn’t need to take.
“If we can get ourselves to the free throw line, that will be a key.”
All Fleming wants his team to do is play the game the way it’s supposed to be played.
“I want them to have fun and play the game,” Fleming said. “It’s just a game. Especially for some of the freshmen that will start, the first couple of minutes they will be nervous, but after that, it’s just a game.”
