CHISHOLM — It wasn’t a pretty loss to Hibbing, but Chisholm High School boys basketball coach Jeremy Fleming found out a lot about his team following that 105-28 loss to the Bluejackets.
Fleming watched his team rebound well in a loss to Mountain Iron-Buhl last week, which showed a lot of character
Fleming is now hoping his team can take another step forward today when the Bluestreaks host McGregor in a 7:15 p.m., high school boys basketball contest today at Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Against the Rangers, Chisholm fell victim to 38 points from Asher Zubch, and even though Jude Sundquist had 32 himself, the Bluestreaks fell just short in the game.
“The guys were excited about that game,” Fleming said. “We got off to a fast start.
The day before we had a good practice, and the guys were energized. After coming off a loss like that, I was surprised by this young group for rebounding so well.”
Fleming had to make some defensive adjustments coming off the Hibbing game, and he also made some tweaks to the offense.
“We had to work on our movement,” Fleming said. “Against Hibbing, we had guys standing in the corner, or go hide in the corner. They weren’t used to that in-your-face-type defense yet.
“That was a huge adjustment.”
It was also comforting for Fleming to see his team able to bounce back after a big loss.
“That took some pressure off of me, just knowing that the guys are confident against 7A opponents, and going into games against teams who are similar to them” Fleming said. “We both had young teams, so you don’t know what to expect.”
Against the Mercs, Fleming is hoping his team can play better defense.
“They have one big guy, but we’ll see if John (Mitchell) can step up,” Fleming said. “He’s been working on his defense, been working on his footwork. It’s about gaining confidence at the varsity level.
“I’m hoping we neutralize him right there.”
Chisholm will also need balanced scoring. It’s nice when Sundquist can dominate, but it’s going to take more than one scorer to get the job done.
“Jude is a heck of an athlete, but at the same time, we need to have our other guards step up,” Fleming said. “Bryce (Warner), he’s getting more confident now. Before, he was a little hesitant, especially shooting with somebody in his face.
“We need some of our other post players to step up and score from the inside, too. Once we find that balance, we’ll be OK.”
Fleming is hoping his team can run and pressure McGregor into some easy baskets.
“We want to use our quickness,” Fleming said. “We want to try and get up-and-down the court a little bit, the transition game. If we can do that, work on our transition game a little bit, hopefully, it will go in our favor.”
