Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — There’s some things you can teach on a soccer field, but there’s one thing that can’t be taught — attitude.
That’s developed within one’s self.
After game one of the 2019 season, Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer coach Joe Edman likes what he sees in that faction of his team.
Unfortunately, the Bluejackets’ youth caught up with them as Chisago Lakes grinded out a 5-2 win over Hibbing/Chisholm Friday at Vic Power Field in the season-opening game for both teams.
Edman was impressed with the way his team handled the Wildcats’ game.
“We had a lot of young players coming, and they kept a positive attitude despite the score,” Edman said. “That was one of our goals. They didn’t give up any easy goals. They were all hard fought.
“It would have been a lot more had we lost our attitude. We kept our composure, and to me, that’s progress. Conditioning and skills, you can develop those. Attitude and perspective are a lot harder to develop.”
Chisago Lakes coach Matt Koehn liked the way his team responded early on.
“We had a couple of tough scrimmages, so it was nice to come out and see us put a few passes together, moving the ball around the field,” Koehn said. “A few goals is nice too, but it was a nice, competitive game for both teams.”
Hibbing/Chisholm’s youth showed early as Chisago Lakes jumped on the board first when Jamie Mower tallied during the ninth minute of play.
“It’s nice considering we got off of the bus with sore legs,” Koehn said. “We didn’t know exactly what we had, so to get a lead right away, when we hadn’t scored much in our early scrimmages, definitely helps the morale of the team as well.”
The Bluejackets didn’t panic, and that paid off handsomely when Vitek Vozdecky scored to tie it 1-1 during the 16th minute of the game.
“That was amazing,” Edman said. “All that took was a good attitude and the willingness to still take a shot when you don’t have a clear window to the goal. Anything can happen as long as you’re putting yourself out there, and giving it your all.
“That was great work.”
Unfortunately for Hibbing/Chisholm, the Wildcat answered that goal when Josiah Modean found the back of the net during the 17th minute of play.
“Our goalie came out of position to try and cut down the angle, but he misjudged it and it came in over his head,” Edman said. “He couldn’t get back into position on time, but they did take a lot of shots that we blocked.
“They had about 20 shots, not all on net, but they had a lot of scoring opportunities. We did well considering their size and age against us.”
Koehn liked the way his team responded.
“The one thing we’ve talked about this year is intensity, playing hard all of the time,” Koehn said. “They responded excellently to that situation. That’s something we’ve been working on.
“We have a lot of guys stepping to fill space this year, so that was a big stepping stone for a lot of them to see that they can bounce back from adversity.”
Ethan Carlson would score in the 27th minute and Braydon Burds in the 38th minute to give the Wildcats a 4-1 lead at the half.
His team may have been trailing by three, but Edman told his troops at the half that they were handling the game just fine, but there were some corrections to be made.
“What I told them at halftime was we needed to focus on finishing our passes, and they were going where we directed them to go,” Edman said. “I told them that their attitude was good, and I thought we had a fair amount of our own chances.
“We have to work finishing them. It’s one of those finer details.”
In the second half, Hibbing/Chisholm played tough, but Chisago Lakes made it 5-1 at during the 41st minute when Jacob Lowry scored.
The Bluejackets did get a penalty kick during the 62nd minute, and Mvoga Ulrich found the back of the net to make it 5-2.
“They finished out the game well,” Edman said. “We wore them down. We had a lot of great possessions. We brought in a new player (Ulrich) in the second half, and that helped with that possession in the middle.
“I would have liked to have seen more shots, so that’s something we’ll work. They worked hard, and I’m proud of them. They finished well. They weren’t hanging their heads at the score either because they knew coming in that they were the under-experienced team. It was well fought.”
Hibbing goalkeeper Payton Forer had 13 saves in the game.
His counterpart, Dom Driscoll stopped five shots.
CL 4 1 — 5
HC 1 1 — 2
First Half — 1. CL, Jamie Mower, 9th; 2. HC, Vitek Vozdecky, 16th; 3. CL, Josiah Modean, 17th; 4. CL, Eithan Carlson, 27th; 5. CL, Braydon Burds, 38th.
Second Half — 6. CL, Jacob Lowrey, 41st; 7. HC, Mvogo Ulrich, pk, 62nd.
Goalie Saves — Chisago Lakes, Dom Driscoll 5; Hibbing/Chisholm, Payton Forer 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.