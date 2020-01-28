Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Two high-school students will be participating in the 2020 National Silver Gloves competition, which begins Thursday in Independence, MO.
Domonick Holcomb, a sophomore at Nashwauk-Keewatin High School, and Aidan Duffy an eighth-grader at Nashwauk-Keewatin, will don the gloves in the three-day event, which begins at noon with Session I at the Elements Ballroom.
Another boxer, John Duffy, wasn’t able to qualify for the Nationals, but he puts in as much time and work as Holcomb and his brother.
Silver Gloves is one step below Golden Gloves, but according to AJ Grove, who is one of the coaches, making it to the Nationals is a big accomplishment It’s a big plus for the gym, too, which is located in the basement of the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
“You’re boxing against the best in the country,” Grove said. “They’re all young, and the Silver Gloves is geared toward the young men, but it shouldn’t take away from the accomplishment or what they get to experience.
“I’ve been waiting for this for awhile. We had one year’s back, but it’s few and far between when they make it this far. It makes the gym better. When they start getting that National experience, they get that much better.”
That’s because they boxers get to see different styles of boxing.
“We see different things,” Grove said. “We bring those back to the gym. It makes the gym better. The sparring is better. The work ethic gets better when they see what boxing can give to them.
“I want them to soak it all in and enjoy themselves. I want them to see what this sport can actually be about if you put the time in.”
Herbie Smart, who boxed in Golden Gloves during his younger days, is also a coach for the boys. He appreciates the sport, and likes the way Holcomb and the two Duffys go about their business at the gym.
“They’re really determined,” Smart said. “They put in 100-percent when they’re here, even out of the gym. Being a grandpa and a coach, they put two-and-two together. They work hard.
“Coaching them in the corner, if they listen, they do exactly what you want, Domonick in his last fight, I told him he couldn’t stop. We were in a hometown place and you have to go, go, go. He didn’t stop. Aiden is the same way. They’re fast. They’re learning. I grew up boxing. My dad boxed. My son boxed, so this brings it all together.”
As for the boxers themselves, Holcomb start the sport four years ago. He’s been fighting for three years.
“I’ve always been interested in boxing,” Holcomb said. “I’ve always liked to watch people fight. It’s a sport I enjoyed watching. I usually don’t enjoy watching sports, so I always wondered how it would be.
“When I started, I clicked with it. It felt natural to me. It’s not easy. At first, it was difficult, but because I was in two sports at once (wrestling), I got used to the conditioning easy. That helped a lot.”
Holcomb has a 5-7 record in his 176-pound weight class. He’s been in two state fights, losing his first one, but this time, he won. He hasn’t had many fights in the past three years because there’s not many boxers in his weight class.
He’s looking forward to this opportunity to fight at Nationals. He feels he’s going to be successful at the event. He only has one thought.
“Winning mostly,” Holcomb said. “It’s going to be the experience fighting in Nationals, to actually fight people from different states and to fight differently. I’ve mostly fought the same guys. My weight class is that small.
“It’ll be fun to get the experience of fighting different styles and learn from it.”
Aidan Duffy has the same problem as Holcomb, not that many fighters at his weight class. Duffy, who has a 1-4 record, had always thought about boxing, then he finally dove in head first to the sport.
“I wanted to do it for a long time,” Duffy said. “I thought it was going to be fun.”
Aidan doesn’t have a state title as of yet, but he’s looking forward to his debut in Nationals.
“There’s nobody in my weight class (138) around these parts, so I don’t get matches,” Aidan said. “It’s going to be fun fighting new guys. I want to work hard for Minnesota, and get that National championship.
“I have boxed a guy with 70-plus matches before, and that match went all three rounds, and I didn’t get beat up too badly. I think I’ll do well.”
John Duffy, like his brother, had always wanted to try boxing, and when he got the OK from his mother, he was in the gym.
“I thought it would be a lot more fun, but it’s a lot more disciplined,” John said. “It’s not exactly what I thought it was going to be. I thought you could hit the bag all of the time. Mess around a bit, but you can’t mess around a lot. There’s the occasional time you can make a joke or something.
“It was somewhat tough, but by the time I started, I was already in wrestling for six years, so my body was used to running a lot. The cardio is the hardest part of it. You need good cardio to hit the bags for long periods of time.”
John boxed in Hinckly on Jan. 18-19, for a shot at advancing to Nationals, but he lost his match and won’t be joining Aidan and Holcomb at the event, at least as a boxer.
The only concern that both Holcomb and Duffy have is the lack of fights. They will be competing against boxers with a lot of fights under their belts.
“The experience will hurt them a little bit, but they train one full year before they ever took a match,” Grove said. “They’ve had plenty of rounds of sparring. Some of it comes down to luck. Aiden, we can’t buy him a fight. It seems like somebody is just out of reach for him to compete with.
“Either they’re a little too old, a little young or two pounds too heavy. He has bad luck. The Silver Gloves is an open tournament, so there’s no minimum bouts. You’re going to see different levels there. There’s the best-of-the best, then there’s guys like us, who are starting to get some experience. This is a stepping stone.”
Holcomb and Aidan aren’t the only ones excited about the event.
“Myself, I can’t wait,” Smart said. “It’s going to be a new experience. They’re going to see what is out there as far as how far they can go, and what they can do. They’ll find out what boxing represents, and how they can do better in life because of it.”
