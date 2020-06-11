HIBBING — This was supposed to be Dominic Warzecha’s year.
The Hibbing High School senior was moving up to No. 1 singles, and he had a good chance to win the Section 7A title, or at least finish second, to advance to state as an individual.
Warzecha was preparing himself for that scenario, but his senior year got taken away from him due to COVID-19.
Needless to say, that stung Warzecha to the core.
“It’s sad,” Warzecha said. “I worked hard all winter to play No. 1, but it’s not too bad because I know I’m playing in college. I feel bad for the people that won’t have the opportunity to do that.
“I was looking forward to going to state, and hopefully, winning sections. I was looking forward to competing at a higher level this season. It’s unfortunate that I can’t.”
Warzecha was working out at the Virginia club at least three times a week over the winter.
“I was improving my weaker spots, like volleys, and solidifying some other stuff, like my groundstrokes,” Warzecha said. “I was getting ready to play against the better players in the state.”
Warzecha was playing third singles last year for the defending Section 7A champions, so making that jump to No. 1 was going to be difficult.
“I know there’s stiffer competition there,” Warzecha said. “At third singles, you might get one good match every once in a while, but at first singles, I was excited for that. I like being neck-and-neck with someone.”
This was also the first time Warzecha was going to be a leader of the team.
He was already to start captain’s practices before the pandemic hit.
“We couldn’t even get one practice in with the team,” Warzecha said. “That hurt. I was preparing myself for that. I was scheduling the practices, giving pep talks before the matches and stuff like that.”
“I was looking forward to playing with the team, and watching them grow throughout the season. We were going to have a young team this year. I was looking forward to keeping everyone positive.”
Warzecha said he found out at work one day that the season was going to be delayed, then just like that, it was over.
“It hit me hard,” he said. “I was kind of preparing myself for that, but there’s no way to prepare for it.”
Warzecha has still been playing some tennis in Pengilly and Fayal Township, where the nets are up. It passes the time away, but it’ll never take away the sting of losing his senior season.
“I don’t want to forget about it,” he said. “It happened, but it’s nice that I can play through it. I feel bad for the track, baseball and softball players. With tennis, you can grab a buddy and go out and play.”
Warzecha has to keep his game in tip-top shape because he will attend Hamline University next fall. He will play on the men’s tennis team.
“I’m looking forward to having a good college experience,” Warzecha said. “It’s going to be a big change from living here to living in the middle of the cities, but I’m looking forward to it.”
