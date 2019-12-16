Hibbing Daily Tribune
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team isn’t exactly blessed with height, so when the Spartans run up against teams with a big post, let’s just say the challenge is daunting.
That’s been the case in all of Nashwauk-Keewatin’s games this season, and it happened again Monday as the Spartans ran up against Deer River’s Grace Bergland.
The Warrior sophomore scored 18 points as Deer River came away with a 66-26 victory over Nashwauk-Keewatin on the Spartans’ home floor.
Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Dan Owens and his team have to figure out a way to handle bigger post players.
“When we face those teams that have that one big girl, we struggle to stop it,” Owens said. “It’s not the fault of any one particular person that has to defend her. It’s as a team and what we do to defend her, but also how can we help on the outside to keep that ball from getting to her.
“That’s something we have to figure out. In four-of-our-last-six teams we’ve played, they have that one big girl, and we couldn’t stop it.”
For Deer River coach Dale Marleau, the intent wasn’t necessarily to feed Bergland the ball. He just wanted to see his team get better.
“We’ve had the effort all year, but we want to get better at what we’re doing,” Marleau said. “It’s being able to take practice and do it in the game. Every day, we’re trying to get better.
“We’ve been playing some tough opponents, and we’re taking good steps.”
Deer River is 2-5, but Marleau said the team isn’t getting frustrated by the record.
“They’ve handled it fine,” Marleau said. “We lost most of our people from last year, and we have a young group. They battle. We’re working hard at skills. We’re working hard at what we’re doing.
“They’re coming along. It’s always frustrating when you don’t go as fast as you want to go, but we’re doing well. We’re happy with where we’re at.”
The Warriors trailed 6-4 early, but when the first half was said and done, Deer River had a 29-16 lead.
“We were staying with the mental part of it,” Marleau said. “We had a couple of possessions where we’d have missed layup, a missed layup and a missed 3-pointer, but we were moving the ball. We were finding the person inside, and we’re moving the ball.”
In the second half, the Warriors kept up the pressure and didn’t suffer any mental letdowns.
“We moved the ball, that’s what I liked,” Marleau said. “You get that habit of staying to the right, then you throw it left, but it goes right back to the right. We did a good job reversing the ball in the second half.
“We found that next pass.”
Olexa O’hern also hit double figures for Deer River with 10.
Nashwauk-Keewatin was led by Johnnie Waldvogel and Madison Owens with nine points apiece.
The points didn’t come easy, however.
“We probably ran through six or seven offenses tonight trying to find something that would free somebody up,” Owens said. “The pressure they’re putting on us, one doesn’t give us a nice-clear pass to set it up, or we turned it over.
“It’s something we have to work on. I know the girls’ confidence is struggling right now because of that. We have to keep working on it, and hopefully, we get a team coming up with that we can sneak a win with.”
DR 29 37 — 66
NK 16 10 — 26
Deer River: Taylor Peck 8, Nevaeh Evans 7, Shannon Reigel 3, Olexa O’Hern 10, Jessica Reigal 9, Torii Anttila 3, Grace Bergland 18, Kristin Schaaf 5.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Johnnie Waldvogel 9, Madison Owens 9, Chloe Williams 4, Jazz Svaleson 2, Emily Howard 2.
Total Fouls: Deer River 9; Nashwauk-Keewatin 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Deer River 8-16; Nashwauk-Keewatin 5-11; 3-pointers: Peck 2, Shannon Reigel, O’Hern 2, Anttila, Schaaf, Owens.
Cherry 79
Carlton 55
CHERRY — Katie Peterson led three Tigers in double figures with 17 points as Cherry improved to 6-0 on the season with the home victory over the Bulldogs Monday.
Jessa Schroetter had 16 and Danielle Clement finished with 10.
Alaina Bennett had 21 for Carlton, and Abby Mickle finished with 17.
CHS 28 27 — 55
CHHS 47 32 — 79
Carlton: Kaylee Asleson 8, Braden Mickle 1, Abby Mickle 17, Alana Bennett 21, Bella Anderson 2, Elizabeth Hey 3, Maddy DeCaigny 2, Sam Matarelli 1.
Cherry: Katie Peterson 17, Lauren Staples 8, Karlee Grondahl 8, Danielle Clement 10, Olivia Baasi 3, Kasey Zganjar 3, Kaelynn Kudis 9, Jessa Schroetter 16, Jillian Sajdak 6.
Total Fouls: Carlton 18; Cherry 17; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Carlton 11-18; Cherry 11-23; 3-pointers: Asleson 2, Bennett, Haigh, Staples 2, Kudis.
Ely 72
Chisholm 50
ELY — Brielle Kallberg had 30 points as the Timberwolves beat the Bluestreaks at home Monday.
Erika Mattson and Madeline Perry both had 12 points, and Rachel Coughlin finished with 10.
Jordan Temple had 18 for Chisholm, including three 3-pointers. Tresa Baumgard had 16.
CHS 24 26 — 50
EHS 31 41 — 72
Chisholm: Jordan Temple 18, Tresa Baumgard 16, Sofie Anderson 9, Hannah Kne 4, Katie Pearson 3.
Ely: Brielle Kallberg 30, Erika Mattson 12, Madeline Perry 12, Rachel Coughlin 10, Sarah Visser 4, Winter Sainio 4.
Total Fouls: Chisholm 17; Ely 15; Fouled Out: Pearson, Mattson; Free Throws: Chisholm 8-17; Ely 12-25; 3-pointers: Anderson, Temple 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.