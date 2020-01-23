Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Over the past couple of seasons, the dual meets between Hibbing and Deer River have been somewhat close, but the Warriors would come away with the victories.
This year, was the exception rather than the rule.
Deer River started fast and never let up en route to a 49-21 victory over the Bluejackets Thursday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Hibbing coach Ray Pierce thought it was a stale performance by his squad during the contest.
“We are better than this,” Pierce said. “Things happen every time. We have some guys out, but that’s no excuse. We have guys ready to wrestle behind them. They were wrestling tough.
“We start out fairly tough against them, then it seemed like we were breaking ourselves down. We were losing it on our own. I know we’re better than that, but my hat goes off to Deer River. They came here ready to wrestle.”
At 108 pounds, Zach Ikola earned a tech fall over Ethan Roy, 19-2, then at 115, Jayce Ross pinned Gabe Martin at 3:24. Nathias Parks would pin Preston Thronson at 3:41 at 122, then Trevor Mchhienzi pinned Levi Herr at 1:27 at 128.
Tygh Gullickson would get a 19-4 tech fall win over Kya Rybachek at 132, then Hibbing finally got on the board when Bryson Larrabee won a 2-1 decision over Marshall Michienzi at 138.
Trey Fairbanks won by forfeit at 145, then David Platt got the Bluejackets first fall of the night, pinning Clayton Bartick at :16 at 152.
At 160 Gus Thompson defeated Owen Hendrickson 8-5, then at 170, Jojo Thompson pinned Ian Larrabee at 4:00.
After a double forfeit at 182, Jagger Greenwood got Hibbing’s second fall of the match, pinning Austin Mundt at :38 at 195.
At 220, Langston Nash won by forfeit, then Thor Kongsjord pinned Christopher Tureson at 1:56 at 285.
“A lot of kids looked like they were afraid to take some shots, go for the stuff we’ve been showing them,” Pierce said. “It seemed like everybody has to be working on their stuff and taking shots. They have to take some chances and not get behind in matches.
“We’ve been struggling with that all year. We’re young at the bottom. It’s been tough to get things rolling. Anytime you can get that first win and get the momentum turning a little bit, it helps.”
Pierce thought there were a few matches where Hibbing could get that momentum back, but that never materialized.
“It steamrolled even more on us,” Pierce said.
Hibbing will now take part in the Skip Nalan Invite Saturday in Grand Rapids. The meet begins at 9 a.m.
Deer River 49, Hibbing 21
106 — Zachary Ikola, DR, def. Ethan Roy, tech fall, 19-2, 4:44; 113 — Jayce Ross, DR, pinned Gabe Martin, 3:26; 120 — Nathias Parks, DR, pinned Preston Thronson, 3:43; 126 — Trevor Michienzi, DR, pinned Levi Herr, 1:29; 132 — Tygh Gullickson, DR, def. Kya Rybachek, tech fall, 19-4, 5:26; 138 — Bryson Larrabee, H, def. Marshall Michienzi, 2-1; 145 — Trey Fairbanks, DR, won by forfeit; 152 — David Platt, H, pinned Clayton Bartick, :16; 160 — Gus Thompson, DR, def. Owen Hendrickson, 8-5; 170 — Jojo Thompson, DR, pinned Ian Larrabee, 4:00; 182 — Double forfeit; 195 — Jagger Greenwood, H, pinned Austin Mundt, :38; 220 — Langston Nash, H, won by forfeit; 285 — Thor Kongsjord, DR, pinned Christopher Tureson, 1:56.
Girls Basketball
Cherry 67
Northeast Range 11
CHERRY — The Tigers got 19 points from Katie Peterson en route to the home win over the Nighthawks Thursday.
Lauren Staples had 11 for Cherry (13-2), and Jessa Schroetter 10.
Casey Zahnow had six points for Northeast Range. Natalie Nelmark had five.
NER 4 7 — 11
CHS 39 28 — 67
Northeast Range: Natalie Nelmark 5, Casey Zahnow 6.
Cherry: Bailey Kowarsch 4, Katie Peterson 19, Lauren Staples 11, Karlee Grondahl 8, Andi Selkow 2, Dainelle Clement 6, Kaelynn Kudis 3, Jessa Schroetter 10, Jillian Sadjak 4.
Total Fouls: Northeast Range 10; Cherry 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Northeast Range 3-8; Cherry 5-11; 3-pointers: Clement, Kudis
Chisholm 74
Silver Bay 32
CHISHOLM — Tresa Baumgard had 25 points as the Bluestreaks defeated the Mariners on Bob McDonald Court Thursday.
Jordan Temple had 21 points, and Sofie Anderson 10 for Chisholm
Corrina Marolt led Silver Bay with 11, and Lily Lewis had 10.
SB 16 16 — 32
CHS 44 30 — 74
Silver Bay: Corrina Marolt 11, Lily Lewis 10, Danika Thompson 9, Natalie Kaiser 2.
Chisholm: Tresa Baumgard 25, Jordan Temple 21, Sofie Anderson 10, Lola Huhta 8, Katie Pearson 4, Olivia Hutchings 2, Jade Wolfram 2, Mya Pessenda 2.
Total Fouls: Silver Bay 10; Chisholm 14; Fouled Out: Kaylee Volesky; Free Throws: Silver Bay 6-13; Chisholm 5-7; 3-pointers: Marolt 3, Lewis, Temple 3, Anderson, Huhta.
Greenway 56
Bigfork 20
BIGFORK — Emmalee Oviatt had 15 points as the Raiders defeated Huskies on the road Thursday.
Also hitting double figures for Greenway was Hailey Pederson 1ith 12.
Natalie Haley had eight points for Bigfork.
GHS 26 30 — 56
BHS 12 8 — 20
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 2, Baylie Jo Norris 8, Kiara Fink 2, Emmalee Oviatt 15, Taylor Hocking 2, Nicholle Ramirez 9, Hailey Pederson 12, Chloe Hansen 4, Jadin Saville 2.
Bigfork: Maddy Tendrup 2, Krista Gower 5, Natalie Haley 8, Aurora Watson 3, Kayla Carson 2.
Total Fouls: Greenway 11; Bigfork 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Greenway 5-10; Bigfork 1-2; 3-pointers: Norris 2.
