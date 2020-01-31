CHISHOLM — After giving up 99 points to Hibbing Tuesday, Deer River High School boys basketball coach David Olson had to find some depth, especially in the middle.
The Warrior mentor may have found that depth, at least for one game.
Deer River scored 56 points in the first half en route to a 97-57 Iron Range Conference victory over Chisholm Friday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Olson wanted his team to play better defense and rebound better, and they did against the Bluestreaks.
“That was the main thing against Hibbing,” Olson said. “We were out a guy or two against them, and we had our third- and fourth-string centers playing against them. It was new to us.
“We had to work on being deeper at that spot. We moved some guys around in practice, so we had more depth in every position. That was important for us. Tonight, I had a lot of guys playing different positions, and the boys responded well.”
The Warriors responded with that 56-point effort in the first 18 minutes of play.
“Tempo was the main thing,” Olson said. “That’s what gets us going. Even when we make mistakes, as long as we start with good tempo, we can work on our mistakes as we go.”
Chisholm helped out the Deer River’s cause with turnover after turnover.
“They caused a lot of turnovers,” Chisholm coach Jeremy Fleming said. “We had almost 30 turnovers in the first half, so that killed us. Not only that, but they were getting second-chance points on rebounds, too.
“We dug ourselves a big hole in the first half.”
With a 28-point lead heading into the second half, Olson didn’t want his team to become complacent and start making mistakes.
“It can get a little goofy with a big lead,” Olson said. “You hit shots, then maybe not run to the defensive spot as quick as you should. Overall, they held it together and played right until the subs came in.
“We had a lot of energy when our subs came in.”
Fleming wanted to see his team move the ball better in the second half.
“The guys were second-guessing themselves, and trying to put up shots, but they weren’t clean shots,” Fleming said. “They were worried about getting hit on some of their shots.
“I told them to go out and shoot. It’s confidence.”
Now, the Bluestreaks must get ready to take on Virginia Monday.
“It’s not going to be easy,” Fleming said. “There’s some games when we’ve had 12 to 15 turnovers, then there’s others when we 30 or 35. We have to be consistent and not turn the ball over so much.”
The Bluestreaks were led by July Abernathy and Jude Sundquist with 13 points apiece. Bryce Warner had 11.
Mikhail Wakonabo had 28 for Deer River. Ty Morrison had 15, Ethan Williams finished with 13, Logan David had 12 and Blake Fox and Mason Olson had 10 each.
DR 56 41 — 97
CHS 28 29 — 57
Deer River: Branden Stejskal 3, Sam Rahier 3, Blake Fox 10, Ethan Williams 13, Mikhail Wakonabo 28, Logan David 12, Mason Olson 10, Fred Jackson 3, Ty Morrison 15.
Chisholm: Dillon Splinter 6, Jude Sundquist 13, Bryce Warner 11, Noah Sundquist 8, Nate Wessman 2, July Abernathy 13, Daniel Rusten 4.
Total Fouls: Deer River 16; Chisholm 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Deer River 6-8; Chisholm 15-21; 3-pointers: Stejskal, Rahier, Fox 2, Williams 3, Wakonabo 6, Jackson, Morrison, Warner 2, Noah Sundquist 2.
Girls Basketball
Hibbing 64
Mesabi East 48
AURORA — The Bluejackets held the Giants’ high-scoring duo of Ava Hill and Hannah Hannuksula to just 33 points en route to the Iron Range Conference victory on the road Friday.
Kourtney Manning led Hibbing with 22 points. Jacie Clusiau had 20, and Haley Hawkinson added 15.
Hill finished with 15, and Hannuksula had 18. Kora Forsline had 11.
HHS 31 33 — 64
ME 25 23 — 48
Hibbing: Fanci Williams 2, Jacie Clusiau 20, Makenzie Clough 3, Haley Hawkinson 15, Kourtney Manning 22, Nora Petrich 2.
Mesabi East: Ava Hill 15, Hannah Hannuksula 18, Kora Forsline 11, Amelia Mattfield 4.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 16; Mesabi East 19. Fouled Out: Hannuksula. Free Throws: Hibbing 11-19; Mesabi East 16-18. 3-pointers: Clusiau 4, Clough 1, Hawkinson 1, Manning 1, Hill 1, Hannuksula 3.
Girls Hockey
Hibbing/Chisholm 6
Grand Rapids/Greenway 2
GRAND RAPIDS — Allie Bussey scored three goals and the Bluejackets got scoring out of all three of their lines en route to the victory four-goal victory over the Lightning Friday at IRA Arena.
“The kids played hard the whole game,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “It was a hard-fought game. We outshot them. We outworked them, but both teams worked hard.
“It was great prelim to the postseason. I was proud of all of the kids. They played 51 minutes of hockey.”
Bussey scored once in the first, then twice in the third, once into an empty net. Dorothy Kearney had two goals and Megan Bussey added one.
Claire Vekich scored both the Grand Rapids/Greenway goals.
“They’re believing in the systems we’ve been talking about, and what we want to run to have success,” Hyduke said. “They did a good job today of running what we’re working on.
“The scoring was spread out, and all of our lines scored. Addison played a solid game for us, making all of the routine saves, and she came up with some skate stoppers. She kept us in a position to win the game.”
Hibbing/Chisholm will open the Section 7A playoffs with a home game on Tuesday against Moose Lake Area.
Hess made 28 saves. Lightning goalie Emily Trast had 25 stops.
HC 1 2 3 — 6
GRG 0 1 1 — 2
First Period — 1. HC, Allie Bussey (Claire Rewertz), 10:39.
Second Period — 2. HC, Dorothy Kearney (Claire Rewertz, Emma Lundell), 1:29; 3. GRG, Claire Vekich (Ellie Tillma, Mercury Bischoff), 3:49; 4. HC, Megan Bussey (Kearney), 9:43.
Third Period — 5. HC, Kearney (Megan Bussey, Allie Bussey), 7:25; 6. GRG Vekich (Kaisa Reed, Jade Rohloff), 13:03; 7. HC, Allie Bussey, en, 15:57; 8. HC, Allie Bussey (Aune Boben), 15:58.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 12-6-10—28; Grand Rapids/Greenway, Emily Trast 7-11-7—25.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4; Grand Rapids/Greenway 1-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.